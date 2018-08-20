A changed life

A person whose life has been changed is a true Christian. The Bible tells us that we become a new creature, old things pass away.

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” 2 Corinthians 5:17.

We choose to accept Christ as our Saviour or we reject Him. We have to choose, no one else can do that for us. It’s our personal choice.

When we accept Christ, the Spirit of God comes to live in our heart.

We can pretend to be a Christian and live in misery or be a true Christian and enjoy the peace that passes all understanding. As a child of God we will deny our self and have a desire to follow Jesus.

“Then said Jesus unto his disciples, if any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross and follow me.” Matthew 16:24.

It’s amazing how our life will change.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

