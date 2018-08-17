There are many people in the Bible that we read about and all the things they went through. What a lesson we can learn from them.

There were three men named Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. The King ordered them to bow and worship the golden imagine he set up. But they refused to obey the King. They could have obeyed the King and avoided trouble. But instead they obeyed God’s law.

They took a stand for the living God, even if it meant they would be put to death. They were thrown into the fiery furnace, but God was with them and delivered them. The fire never touched them and they never smelled of smoke.

At times we may feel we are thrown into a fiery furnace, but we can be assured that God will be with us.

“Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:39.

If we take a stand for God, others will see that there is a difference when God is in control. Just like with Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.

They trusted God to deliver them and He did.

The good news is God is the same. He never has changed and never will.

He can deliver us just as He did those three men. So take a stand for God.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

