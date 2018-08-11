Tobacco is expected to kill billions this century

-

Americans know that smoking kills, but the Surgeon General’s report this year revealed how many different ways both direct, as well as secondhand smoke, than previously believed. Experts cite the health burden of primary and secondhand smoking.

The S.C. Collaborative will address the Surgeon General’s report findings and also E-Cigarette news study that shows health effects:

• Secondhand smoke can directly cause a stroke.

• More diseases have added to the growing number of chronic illnesses directly caused by smoking including liver cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, impaired immunity, colorectal cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, age related macular degeneration, erectile dysfunction and birth dysfunction due to maternal smoking.

Smoking rates have declined, about 42 million deaths in America, including nearly 7.8 million deaths due to 10 million Americans still smoking more than ever, though smoking rates have declined.

Today 3.5 million middle and high school students smoke. Many began smoking before they were l8 years old. Today, 3.5 million students smoke, five million middle and high school students will die prematurely before they are 18 years old.

Dementia is now linked to cigarette smoking, which include the top four causes of death in America.

The 15 Steps to stop using tobacco:

• Prayer

Start every morning with a prayer. The Lord loves all of our prayers. All things are possible with God’s help. If you ask God to help you quit smoking, you’ll be able to quit.

• Avoid Temptations

Get rid of everything that reminds you of smoking. Don’t place yourself in a position where you will have the desire to smoke.

• Prepare

Learn how to quit. Get all the necessary materials and remind yourself every day of these 15 steps.

• Brush Your Teeth

Every morning brush your teeth and rinse your mouth out with a strong cinnamon flavored mouthwash.

• Breakfast

For the next seven days you must eat a good healthy breakfast. Grapefruit juice and vitamin C (a tablet)

• Brush your teeth (again)

After every meal brush and drink cold glass of grapefruit juice. Rinse with cinnamon mouthwash.

• Snacks

Make sure you snack on healthy snacks during the week. No coffee, tea or alcohol for at least seven days, you must avoid these snacks.

• Friendly Support

Tell your friends and family you are quitting and ask for their support

• Help Others Quit

Tell others about this program and how well it is working for you. Put signs up everywhere: Pictures of Jesus.

• Keep Busy

• Emergency Procedures

If you have a sudden craving: deep breathing, grapefruit juice, mouthwash. Pray.

• Give thanks

Every night, report back to the Lord and thank Him for His help given to you.

With God’s help, all things are possible.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

