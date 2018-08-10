God loves each one of us, and we hurt Him when we turn our backs on Him.

He loves us even when we sin, He stands ready to forgive us. We do not deserve forgiveness, it comes as a gift of God’s Grace. No matter what we have to go through, we will never be alone when Jesus lives within our hearts and lives.

“Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.” James 4:10.

There is no way we can be saved, but only through faith in the one who took our sins upon Himself and died in our place.. That is God’s Grace.

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.” Ephesians 2:8.

We hurt our parents when we do wrong, can we imagine how God feels when we hurt Him? But the good thing about God’s Grace is that it is never too late to accept it. It’s available just for the asking and receiving.

God’s Grace reaches higher than any mountain, and lower than the deepest sea. He has enough Grace for everyone.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.