Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Should do to Savor Summer

The kids are out of school, days are long, and the summer heat calls you to relax on the porch with ice cold glasses of sweet tea and lemonade and watch the sunset turn into the nightly show of lightening bugs. Newberry’s southern summers are a great time to unwind and relish the joys of what small-town summering can bring! Here are 10 great things for you to explore this summer in Newberry.

1. Grow Newberry Farmers Market

Representing all of Newberry County, the Grow Newberry Farmer’s Market returns to downtown Newberry’s Memorial Park for their summer market on June 2. The market runs weekly from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and features goods from farmers and craftsmen from across the county. Expect to find fresh eggs, pasture raised meats, milk and yogurt from small local dairies, fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade breads, soaps, lotions, crafts and local nursery plants. Don’t miss out on market favorites like fresh broccoli in the early summer, crisp okra, heirloom vegetables and good old-fashioned home grown tomatoes. To participate in the market contact the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce at 803-276-4274 or visit their website at www.grownewberry.com.

2. Moonlight Movie Nights

Moonlight Movie Nights are coming to downtown Newberry this summer! Don’t miss the summer FREE movie series in downtown’s Memorial Park. Movies will be shown as follows: Friday, June 8 showing the Marvel Studios hit, Black Panther, Friday, July 13, showing the original Mary Poppins, and Friday, August 17 showing the Disney-Pixar’s Coco. All movies will begin at sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Bring your lawn chair or blanket out to the park for an enjoyable evening with family and friends under the stars. Follow @CityofNewberry on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date about these events.

3. Party in the Park

On select Fridays this summer the Newberry Opera House will be hosting a party in Memorial Park! Join them from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for free summer concerts in the park. Keep that lawn chair and blanket handy- you’ll need them again for these relaxing evenings in downtown Newberry. The Party in the Park series is set to begin June 15 and run through August 3. Visit www.newberryoperahouse.com or call 803-276-6264 for details.

4. Farm to Table Dinner

Summer is a bountiful time of year in Newberry County where one of our largest industries is agriculture! To kick off the Annual Ag & Art Tour of Newberry County the tour committee has arranged for a Farm-to-Table style dinner on June 21. This event will feature a multi-course meal with locally grown foods prepared by local chefs, beer and wine, and music. This year’s dinner will be hosted at the perfectly pastoral setting of the PD Johnson Family Farm. The fun begins at 7 p.m. with a short social and hors d’oeuvres before all are invited to sit family style and enjoy a meal to remember under the sunset. For tickets contact the Newberry County Chamber of commerce at 803-276-4274.

5. Ag & Art Tour of Newberry County

The Ag & Art Tour is returning to Newberry County this summer. This tour is the largest farm and art tour in the U.S. and Newberry County’s featured weekend is on the fourth weekend in June. The official free self-guided tour weekend runs June 23 through 24 and will feature Bowers Farm (pasture raised livestock), Carolina Pride Pastures (alpaca fleece farm), Do-Si-Jo’s (agritourism), Rodgers Heirlooms (organic heirloom vegetable grower), West Ridge Farms (grass fed cattle farm) and the Grow Newberry Farmers Market. Each location will feature local artisans as well as farm tours. Visitors are also encouraged to visit several auxiliary sites while on the tour, including Enoree River Vineyard (winery), Lever Farms (strawberry and produce farm), Po Dunk Holler Artisan and Antiques shop, Carter and Holmes (orchid nursery) and Mayer Dairy Farm. For details on this unique opportunity to learn about our local agriculture industry and artisans visit www.agandarttour.com/newberry or contact the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce at 803-276-4274.

6. Small Town Independence Day

Newberry’s patriotism is on full display during annual Fourth of July celebrations. Independence Day in Newberry begins at the Harper Street Bike Parade, an annual event organized by residents of the Harper Street neighborhood. The parade began as a simple celebration for several neighborhood children. It has since become the summer attraction that brings media attention and “honorary” neighborhood members from across town to show off patriotic outfits, decorated bikes, and even the occasional golf cart. Beginning at Harper and Hunt Streets, the parade travels down to Walnut Street where participants welcome a cooling fire engine hosing provided by the Newberry Fire Department. The day ends with the fantastic Fireworks Celebration and event at Newberry High School, provided by the county Sheriff’s Department. Fireworks are scheduled to go off at “dark-thirty” after the community gathers to sing the National Anthem in the school’s football stadium.

7. Newberry SC Rocks

Kindness ROCKS Newberry! If you haven’t heard, the “Kindness Rocks Project” is a national movement that encourages people to leave painted rocks with inspiring messages and images to be found in public spaces. The project has made its way to Newberry, and is the perfect wholesome outdoor activity for summer! Paint rocks with your family and friends, write #newberrySCrocks on the back of your rock, and then place them around town where you wish to spread a little happiness! Locals have been hosting rock painting events and hiding rocks throughout town since the summer of 2017. Popular rock hunting locations include Wells Japanese Garden, downtown Newberry’s Memorial Park, Community Hall, Astwood Park, and the many public parks throughout town. To follow the project and see where rocks are being found and hid visit their Facebook page @NewberrySCROCKS.

8. Midlands S.C. Classic and Muscle Car Cruise-Ins

During the warmer months of the year the Midlands South Carolina Muscle & Classic Car Group invites all to come out to their Car Cruise-Ins! The Cruise-Ins continue into the summer, held on the fourth Saturday of each month. These Cruise-Ins are a fun and family friendly opportunity to talk to car enthusiasts about their prized possession, often a family heirloom that’s been cared for from father to son and daughter. You don’t want to miss! Save these dates: two-day Cruise-In June 23-24 from 6-8 p.m. at Sonic, July 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Advanced Auto Parts, and August 25 from 12-2 p.m. at Stokes Trainor.

9. Corsets & Cravats

On the first weekend in August don’t be surprised when you see men and women donned in 19th century style attire walking through downtown Newberry! The first Corsets & Cravats Conference Weekend is making its way to Newberry. This weekend of education for cultural history enthusiasts will feature the study of Mid-19th Century Material Culture. For the public, vendors selling leatherwork, period jewelry, accessories, and clothing, as well as exhibits, can be found in the lobby of the Newberry Opera House throughout the weekend. There will also be a tintype photographer on site in Memorial Park throughout the weekend for portraits! Visit www.corsetsandcravats.com for more information.

10. National Night Out

The City of Newberry’s Police Department will once again host National Night Out! Scheduled for August 7 from 6-8 p.m., this national “night out against crime” is held annually on the first Tuesday of August. This night of family fun, food, games, and music is a great opportunity to get out, meet your neighbors, local law enforcement and city officials, while working towards building stronger, safer neighborhoods and communities. The event will take place in Mollohon Park at 211 Player Street in Newberry.

BONUS: Children’s Camps

Many organizations in Newberry offer a variety of camps for children to keep kids active, learning, and sharp during their summers off. Summer Art and Teen Art Camps at the Newberry Arts Center, FREE Mobile Recreation Program in our City Parks, Summer Baseball, Oakland Tennis Center Camps and Football Camps for early registered fall tackle players are just a few of the things the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism offers to families in our area. For details about these opportunities contact the department at 803-321-1015 or find out more at www.cityofnewberry.com.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Mary-Alex-Kopp_color.jpg

Mary Alex Kopp Contributing Columnist

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event coordinator for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.

