When people ask questions about God, we should do our best to answer them honestly and simply in ways they can understand. Some people make things so complicated it’s hard to understand what they are trying to say.

Salvation is so simple it doesn’t take a genius to understand. Sharing the plan of salvation should never get old. God is fresh and new every day.

A lot of people know about Jesus, but they really don’t know Him. To know Him is to have the understanding that He gave His life that we could be saved.

There is no joy and peace like knowing that you are saved and your name is in the Lamb’s book of life. It saddens me when you talk to people and they say I think I’m saved or I hope I am. God’s Word said we can know.

We should be willing to answer questions when people are interested in things of God. We can let them know that God loves them and they are important to Him.

“We know that we have passed from death unto life, because we love the brethren. He that loveth not his brethren abideth in death.” I John 3: 14.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

