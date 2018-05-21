Making the right decisions

Many times in our life we make decisions that will satisfy us and make us happy. Do we even think to pray and ask God to guide us to what is best for us?

If we are open to His will, He will direct us to make the right decisions. As God’s children, our desire should be to make decisions that will bring honor to our Heavenly Father. God will never lead us to do anything that is contrary to the Bible.

Proverbs 3:5-6 Tells us, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

As long as we live there will be decisions to make. In this life I’m sure we will make decisions that we will regret. When we trust God, the decisions we make will always be the right ones.

If we put our faith and confidence in Jesus Christ we will make the right decisions.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

