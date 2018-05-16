Mark Ag + Art Tour on your calendar

-

The planning for our second year of participation in the S.C. Ag + Art Tour is well under way. Along with Spartanburg and Union Counties, Newberry County is scheduled for the weekend of June 23 and 24. We will get to explore the farm sites West Ridge Farms, Carolina Pride Pastures, Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze, Grow Newberry Farmers Market, Bowers Farm and Rodgers Heirlooms.

Visitors can also visit the sites of Enoree River Winery LLC, Lever Farms, Po Dunk Holler Artisans and Antiques, Carter and Holmes Orchids, and Mayer Dairy Farm. Most of these sites will feature local artisans showcasing their works. Hand-dyed textiles, handmade jewelry, up-cycled art, hand-crafted cheesecake, mixed media sculpture, paintings and photography, dance, music, and acting are some of what you will experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action, purchase something special, and learn more about rural life. Visit agandarttour.com and newberrycountychamber.com/ag-art-tour for all information.

To showcase some of the produce and meats grown right here in the county, we will hold a Farm to Table Dinner on June 21 at The PD Johnson Farm in Newberry. As you begin to see information on these events, take note of our logo. Newberry County’s number one ranking in dairy, eggs and timber can readily be seen in our design.

We are also taking vendor applications for the Grow Newberry Farmers Market. It will be held each Saturday in June and July from 9-11:30 a.m. in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry, with extended hours for the Ag + Art Tour.

Other important Chamber happenings:

Along with the Newberry Opera House, we will host “Newberry On Board” during the summer. It will be a workshop intended to further educate those already in leadership roles on boards, associations, and commissions and to introduce others to the roles and responsibilities of such positions. We welcome you to join us on May 17 from 5-5:45 p.m. in the Newberry Opera House lobby to learn more about this effort to educate the public on good governance and best practices.

Save the date for Business After Hours on May 24 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center. Mosquito Authority is sponsoring this networking event, so come out and meet the folks who can help you with those pesky flies.

In collaboration with the Greater Chapin Chamber of Commerce, we will host a Business Expo at the Mid Carolina Club on June 14 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Join us to meet the folks who do business in the area and the services available. There is a $100 charge for vendors who are members of either Chamber. For potential members, there is a charge of $150. The event is free to attendees.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook, where we share events and news that we think you will enjoy and from which you will benefit. We also email a weekly newsletter where you can glean important chamber, business, and community events and offerings. Contact us, or visit our website NewberryCountyChamber.com, if you would like to be a recipient.

We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org. Applications for the 2018-2019 Leadership class are now available! The class is limited to 20 participants.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

