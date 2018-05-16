City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd signed a proclamation to proclaim May 2018 to be Older Americans Month in Newberry. The proclamation urges residents in the community to take time throughout this month to recognize older adults and the people who serve them as vital parts of the community. Front row (left to right): Shannon Longshore, Lynn Stockman, Margaret Brackett, City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd, County Councilman Kirksey Koon. Back row (left to right): City Police Chief Roy McClurkin, Mollie Graham, Patsy Mays, County Councilman Travis Reeder, City Manager Matt DeWitt, Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer and Sheriff Lee Foster. - Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd signed a proclamation to proclaim May 2018 to be Older Americans Month in Newberry. The proclamation urges residents in the community to take time throughout this month to recognize older adults and the people who serve them as vital parts of the community. Front row (left to right): Shannon Longshore, Lynn Stockman, Margaret Brackett, City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd, County Councilman Kirksey Koon. Back row (left to right): City Police Chief Roy McClurkin, Mollie Graham, Patsy Mays, County Councilman Travis Reeder, City Manager Matt DeWitt, Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer and Sheriff Lee Foster. -

NEWBERRY — The month of May is Older Americans Month when seniors are recognized for their character, wisdom and love. This year’s theme, “Safety Today, Healthy Tomorrow” highlights the importance of building partnerships to ensure that Americans are able to live with dignity, health, safety and independence.

America’s seniors provide an example for younger generations, and during Older Americans Month citizens are encouraged to reflect on their efforts toward building a stronger and brighter future for all.

Newberry County proclaims May 2018 as Older Americans Month. Special events are scheduled by the Newberry Council on Aging. Monday, May 14 for a WKDK radio broadcast, “On the Move with Margaret,” featured Lynn Stockman, executive director, Newberry Council on Aging.

Americans of all ages and backgrounds can celebrate Older Americans Month. Contact your local Council on Aging (276-8266) and volunteer for activities in Newberry County, and promote community, state and national efforts to serve older adults. By working together we can improve the health and well being of our Nation’s older adults and pave the way for future generations.

“We do ourselves and others a disservice when we make old age something to be feared. Life is not a resource to be used up, so that the older we get, the less life we have left. Life is the accumulation of wisdom, love and experience of people encountered and obstacles overcome. The longer we live, the more we possess.” (Rabbi Harold Kushner)

