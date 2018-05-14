Psalm 23 is such a loved chapter in the Bible. It gives us assurance that the Lord will be with us no matter what we go through in this life, and He will take care of us. God is like a Shepherd to us, keeping us safe, guiding us, and protecting us.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Sometimes sheep are rebellious and they wander resisting the shepherd.

Are we that kind of sheep or do we submit to God’s ways?

“I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine.” John 10:14 The Lord is our Shepherd.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

