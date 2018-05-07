-

On Saturday, May 12, Newberry County will celebrate 23 years of Relay For Life. The theme for this year is “The colors of cancer.” Teams will decorate their campsites using the color for various cancers. Pink for breast, teal for cervical or purple for all types of cancer.

Our goal is $114,000 for 2018 and we have raised $42,000 to date. Make plans to join us on the campus of Newberry College starting at 3:00 p.m. at the fountain and wear your color to support your loved ones.

Our opening ceremony will include the National Anthem and the presentation of colors by the Newberry High ROTC. We encourage all survivors and caregivers to get the party started with the Survivor’s lap. All survivors will receive a free shirt at the event. You will enjoy entertainment from many of the schools along with food and fun for all.

If you have not attended Relay in a while, you will notice some changes. One being our Luminaria Ceremony, which will start around 8:30 p.m. or so and close out the event. If you have never been to Relay, this is one part you will not want to miss. It is a time to remember our loved ones lost to cancer and to honor those that have beat the beast. As you walk the track during the silent lap you will have time to look at the many names on the luminaria bags. You may laugh as a special thought comes to mind or you may shed a tear.

Relay offers you and your family the opportunity to come out and support or remember your loved ones. To raise awareness about the importance of raising funds and learn about volunteer opportunities with the American Cancer Society.

Because of the efforts of Relay volunteers, the mortality rate has dropped 26% since 1993. That means we have more than 15.5 million survivors today. The only way this can continue is by having people like you attending Relay, forming teams or becoming a sponsor or being on the leadership team for Relay.

To donate to a team or participant go to relayforlife.org or you can tune in to WKDK on Monday, May 7 starting at 7:00 a.m. for the radio-thon. You can also contact me for information at 864-871-4210 or email at hdorn@cancer.org

See you on May 12. Together we will save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Hoyt Dorn Contributing Columnist

Hoyt Dorn | senior community development manager Southeast Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.

