God not only knows what is going on in our lives today, He knew all about us even before we were born. We are here by God’s will. It is not by accident that we were born. God has a plan for each of us.

Every one of us are important in the eyes of God. And He loves us all the same. There is no respect of persons with God. He gave His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ for everyone.

God sees the beauty in each of us. We are all different, we look different, act different and none of us are the same. We do things different than others, but that doesn’t make us any better than one another.

We should never look down on another person for any reason. God says that we are all valuable.

God told Jeremiah “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.” Jeremiah 1:5

God had a plan for Jeremiah and He has a plan for each one of us.

God knows all about us. Do you know about Him?

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

