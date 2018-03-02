How Can the Chamber Help You?

-

At the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, our mission is to promote a positive business environment and to enhance the quality of life in Newberry County by supporting the state and county economic development efforts while meeting the needs of our communities and members. We help create a community where every citizen, individual and corporate can reach their full potential and become a positive contributor to Newberry’s economic well-being and quality of life.

What do you need to succeed? What does your business need to succeed? Really think about those questions. One of the services a Chamber can provide is to be a resource for businesses and its community’s citizens.

Is civic engagement your interest? Geared towards ages 21 through 40, our Newberry County Young Professionals will host a Civic Engagement Gathering on March 1 at 7:00 p.m. at Half Full, located at 1402 Main Street in downtown Newberry. It will be a non-partisan, non-threatening, and casual get-together to learn more about how the systems work and how to make a lasting impact on local government. Check out all of their events on their Facebook page: Newberry YP’s, and let them know you will join them.

If you do not fit that age group, we can provide other resources for you to gain the same knowledge. Through a collaborative effort, we will co-host a program this summer called “Newberry On Board,” an educational workshop for all people who are currently serving on boards or interested in serving on boards. We are in the planning stages of this workshop, and I look forward to sharing details as it takes shape.

Are personal finances a concern? First Community Bank is sponsoring a Mortgage Workshop and Dinner on March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at their 1735 Wilson Road location in Newberry. You can contact the Chamber to RSVP for this FREE event to learn more about 100% financing and down payment assistance programs. We have resources to offer other workshops in this arena: financial literacy, planning for retirement, debt management, etc. Contact us with your needs.

Is your business in need of skilled workers? The Chamber will host a breakfast workshop on March 15 from 7:30 until 9:00 a.m. “Engaging the Untapped Workforce” will be held at Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. This training is a grant-funded opportunity to support your business’ efforts to: 1) Engage top talent with disabilities, 2) Build workplace diversity, 3) Take the guesswork out of providing ADA accommodations, and 4) Take advantage of tax breaks and existing local supports. There will be a $10 charge for this opportunity. Please contact us to RSVP. This program is sponsored by the S.C. Disability Employment Coalition.

When you have a need for speakers, resources or services, don’t forget to look to your Chamber. I encourage anyone interested in knowing more about the Chamber, and how we can assist you, to contact us. We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Michelle-Long.jpg

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.