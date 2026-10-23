Deck the Halls (in October)

The calendar on my wall insists it’s mid-October. The thermometer outside proudly proclaims it’s 82 degrees. Yet, if you walk into literally any retail establishment within a 50-mile radius, you’d think we are approximately 20 minutes away from midnight on Christmas Eve.

It’s happening earlier every single year, folks. We’ve officially moved past “Christmas Creep” and entered the territory of full-blown Holiday Home Invasion.

Last Tuesday, I walked into a store looking for a batteries and a bag of Halloween candy. Standard October behavior. Instead, I was met with a 12-foot inflatable snowman that looked like it was staring directly into my soul. Next to it was an entire aisle of artificial pine trees, glowing with the blinding intensity of a thousand suns, blaring a techno-remix of Frosty the Snowman.

I had to check my watch to make sure I hadn’t accidentally stepped into a wormhole and skipped Thanksgiving entirely.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the holiday season. I love the cookies, the lights, the general excuse to wear oversized sweaters and pretend calories don’t count for a solid month. But there is a delicate, sacred ecosystem to the holiday calendar, and corporate retail is out here playing mad scientist.

Enough, already!

We used to have rules. The unwritten law of the American holiday season was simple: you do not unleash the tinsel until the turkey has been carved. Thanksgiving was the buffer zone. It was the palate cleanser. It was the one Thursday a year where we collectively agreed to sit in a carbohydrate-induced coma and argue about football before worrying about gift wrapping.

Now? poor Thanksgiving doesn’t stand a chance. It’s being suffocated by a mountain of pre-lit artificial garland. If pumpkin pie wants to survive, it’s going to have to figure out how to taste good covered in peppermint bark.

At this rate of acceleration, the timeline is going to fold in on itself. By 2030, we’ll be buying Christmas ornaments during the Fourth of July fireworks. By 2035, you’ll be unwrapping presents while trying not to get sunscreen on them.

The psychological toll is real. I’m currently looking at a display of snowflake-patterned throw pillows while sweating through my t-shirt. My brain is deeply confused. Do I buy the apple cider or the eggnog? Do I rake the leaves outside or start untangling three hundred feet of outdoor string lights?

I’m pleading with the retail powers that be — give us a minute. Let us enjoy the crisp autumn air before you force us into a winter wonderland. Let us carve a pumpkin without a plastic reindeer judging us from the next aisle over.

Until then, if you need me, I’ll be the person in the middle of the store, drinking an iced coffee in the middle of October, behind a wall of fake snowmen still trying to find the Halloween candy.