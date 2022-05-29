Not too long ago, any art classes and enrichment programs in Newberry relied on the initiative of individuals and community groups to organize them. The City of Newberry did not yet have a budget line for arts programming.

But when approached with a proposal, Scott Sawyer, Parks, Recreation and Tourism director said, “Let’s give it a try.” Al Harvey, city manager at the time, recognized that the arts could contribute to economic development and improve quality of life for residents. In 2014, Harvey approved a plan to start an arts program as part of the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism department. He was also instrumental in finding a space for the Newberry Arts Center in its current central location at the Old Newberry Hotel.

The community was invited to participate and came out with enthusiasm, first to an event to kick off the new arts program, then to clean and renovate the space.

Within the year, classes were already filling. The city knew there was a need for arts programming, but not how great the need was. From offering programs in partnership with the Newberry Literacy Council to starting the only annual South Carolina Clay Conference, opportunities to serve the community were endless.

These opportunities were changing lives. Like for Megan, who found more healing from the loss of her husband in molding clay than in a grief support group. And Caroll, who moved to Newberry and felt an immediate sense of belonging in an art class. And for countless children like Sebastian, Neveah and others who had creative experiences not available at school arts programs.

In just five years, demand for the arts outgrew the space and staff resources. In particular, the city wanted to ensure scholarships for participation were always available for fair and equitable access to the arts. It was time to take another leap.

To meet these needs, Cultivating Rewarding Experiences through Arts Training and Education (CREATE) Newberry was formed in late 2020. Marquerite Palmer, who has been with the city since the inception of the Newberry Arts Center, currently serves as the executive director of the nonprofit. CREATE Newberry is a 501(c)(3) with a mission of working with partners to provide sustainable support that will ensure the growth and appreciation of the arts through the programs and services of the Newberry Arts Center.

CREATE Newberry will provide consistent support for arts experiences which bring together the diverse populations of the greater Newberry community, regardless of ability to pay or background. In just its first year, CREATE Newberry already carried out this commitment by providing more than $3,000 in full and partial scholarships for participation in arts programming. Funds through CREATE also supported art beyond the walls of the Newberry Arts Center with Arts in the Park, a program offering free art classes to children on Fridays during the summer in different parks around Newberry.

The City of Newberry purchased The Newberry Observer building in late 2021 as a permanent home for the Newberry Arts Center and CREATE Newberry will support the city in its transformation into a visionary space for arts classes, events, and more. Longer term, CREATE Newberry can even help the Newberry Arts Center take more programs into the community across the county. CREATE Newberry will provide an opportunity for tax-deductible support directly toward the arts and enhance flexibility to be responsive to needs beyond annual city dollars.

To be good stewards of gifts toward our mission, we as the board of CREATE Newberry are working through a strategic planning process in coordination with the city, and we are taking steps to advance our goals. Donors are already responding to our efforts, and we are grateful to partner with individuals and organizations to make access to creating available across the community. It’s an exciting time for the arts in Newberry, and we look forward to the next chapter of the story to unfold. As arts programming reaches another turning point, we will again be inviting the community to participate in kicking off our next steps.

As CREATE grows, we are sharing the stories of lives changed through the arts that are the reasons why we keep moving forward and growing. Please follow the “Newberry Arts Center – NAC” Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CityofNewberryARTS) or sign up for the Newberry Arts Center newsletter on the website (www.newberryartscenter.com) for stories of impact and other upcoming news about our progress.