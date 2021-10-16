After the massive artwork near the Washington Monument remembering the 700,000 who have died to date in this epidemic, the artist responsible wrote an opinion column for the Washington Post. In her article, she wrote that each of the victims of COVID-19 has a story to express. She wrote about how her artwork near the monument consisting of 700,000 white flags had already elicited many stories that might not otherwise been told.

This story appeared at about the same time as our Newberry Oktoberfest, and it offered a small window into our local situation here in Newberry. Oktoberfest was the beginning of the Rotary Club of Newberry’s effort to raise funds for the gate at the Newberry Recreation Complex and for permanent park benches in the complex.

When this gate is completed and when benches are installed, they will serve as permanent memorials to the now hundreds of people in our community who have died from COVID-19. In a sense, this gate (and benches) will provide a lasting opportunity for the people of Newberry County to continue recollecting stories about friends and relatives who have succumbed to this terrible disease.

While we do not yet know when the pandemic will finally end, we do know that many people are experiencing significant grief in its wake. Newberry’s Rotary Club has experienced the grief of the loss of very significant members of the club this past year. Enabling an ongoing community response to these losses will hopefully be a lasting legacy the Rotary Club can provide for this community.

Anyone who is reading this piece can discover more about Rotary on the Newberry Facebook page or by searching for the Rotary Club of Newberry online. Those interested in providing contributions to this ongoing effort should contact a club member or officer.

To date, the Rotary Foundation has dedicated $6,000 to our remembrance efforts at the Newberry Recreational Complex. However, that grant must be matched by an equal amount secured through the fundraising efforts of the club. To that end, we are selling honey bears (pure S.C. mountain honey) for $12 leading into the new year. If you see a Rotary Bear, purchase it. You will be helping a great community cause. Even more, you will be enabling this community to honor those who have been lost during the pandemic.

And finally, thank you to all who are helping this effort to take shape in our Newberry community.

Mark A. Scott is president of the Rotary Club of Newberry.