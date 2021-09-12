As I sit here in front of my laptop, the six year old Dell that I purchased for graduate classes at Penn State, I think about how my own life has changed in the time since buying this now archaic piece of equipment that will now barely open a word processing program.

Generally, my writing is a bit on the cynical and sarcastic side, but I am going to make an attempt to lighten the mood, and even dive into a bit of sentimentality, despite the dumpster fire that the country has become over the past few months.

In 2015, my spouse (Laura Roost, Ph.D.) and I were living a strange existence under her year-to-year contract as a lecturer at The Pennsylvania State University. I had decided to quit my job as a city carrier assistant for the USPS and take a year of graduate work in rural sociology. Our expenses were limited and mostly covered by Laura’s income and savings I accumulated working 70–80-hour weeks.

As it turned out, I was not much of a grad student and lacked the discipline to really accrue any credits that would have helped get a degree (though, what I got will help jump start the leadership master’s program at Newberry College, should I pursue that). Anyway, at the end of the 2016-17 academic year, our year-to-year plans changed when Laura accepted a tenure-track position at Newberry College.

I had never even considered living in the South and moving to South Carolina in July did not ease my mind. The humidity and the lack of any breeze in the summer (which lasts from March to October, or maybe February to November?) is something I am still adjusting to, now in our fourth year here.

There was one strange piece of news that stood out about this area of the U.S. in summer of 2017. As you may recall, August offered a unique opportunity to get to know our new town when the region was in the path of ‘totality’ during a total solar eclipse.

To be honest, we scoffed a bit when we saw the town (yes, I generally call it a town, much to the chagrin of local ‘city’ politicians and employees) was hosting something called Eclipsefest. What we did realize, whether or not the event was going to be worthwhile, was that we could volunteer and meet some of the townsfolk.

I am happy to report, four years later, a number of the people we worked with as volunteers were welcoming, kind and genuine. Newberry did, and most of the time still does, live up to the moniker as the ‘City of Friendly Folks.’

Now we have moved from the rental apartment that got us started in town, we own a home and have two young boys (whose pictures tend to show up in this publication). As Laura says ‘we have embraced the fishbowl’ that is small-town Southern life. We go downtown and see people we have gotten to know through events and careers, they know our stories, and we have gotten to know theirs.

It feels we have began to come full circle, as when we meet new arrivals coming to ‘the center of the universe’ we can direct them to all the happenings in town, as well as connect them to people and organizations that help everyone feel welcome in this small corner of South Carolina.

