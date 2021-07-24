Coming soon to The Newberry Observer

Here we are in the second half of 2021 already. Summer events have been happening in a slightly less altered form than they have for the past year and a half, and overall a sense of what I might call ‘cautious normalcy’ has taken over where ‘masked vigilance’ has left off.

At The Newberry Observer, it has been a little while since I gave an update of what to look for in upcoming editions and I’ll touch base on some ideas and projects in the works in this column.

First of all, as I always do, I want to thank those who take time to read your local newspaper, and those who advertise with The Observer. You truly make it possible to put out a quality weekly product.

Now, on to the rest of the year. We will continue with the traditional sections that we run each fall and winter with no COVID adaptations (hopefully). We will have the Football Preview section coming out at the end of August featuring some team news and schedules from Newberry County high schools and Newberry College.

After football, we will bring back our Strolling Through History special section. Last year, the history section won the First-Place South Carolina Press Association award for News Section or Special Edition in the All Weekly Division. We look forward to highlighting an assortment of historic places in Newberry County with photos and informative editorial content again this year. The history pages will be in your September 22 edition of The Observer

We will then bring back a kids’ favorite – the Halloween Coloring Book – which will again feature pages drawn by local artists. Copies of that will be inserted in the October 27 edition with extra copies available at The Observer office.

Our Veterans Day section is always popular and will be featured in the November 10 edition, the day before Veterans Day. This year we are working to increase the number local veteran’s photos that are featured by working with the Newberry Museum to include any photos they might want to contribute.

In November, we will also work to put together our Newberry Observer wall calendar. This project has been gone for many years but will be revived again this year for our customers. We will be working with the museum again for photos that will be featured on each calendar page. This should go to customers either in late November or early December.

Finally, to end the year, we will be featuring Kids’ Letters to Santa in the December 22 edition. This section also won a first-place award from the South Carolina Press Association for best advertising in a special section. Last year, we partnered with The City of Newberry to collect letters from kids at the Santa mailbox in Memorial Park. We will look for a similar partnership again this year.

Again, thanks for reading your local paper — The Newberry Observer.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.