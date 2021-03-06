I need an LLV

It finally happened, America has been collectively waiting by their mailbox to see the new postal delivery vehicles and last week the USPS finally decided that their Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) will be manufactured by Oshkosh Defense.

The new trucks – um, vans, or whatever they are — will start showing up in 2023. I, for one, am quite excited about this.

Why would anyone be excited about a new mail delivery truck? Well, that means that the post office will have to dispose of the old Long-Life Vehicles (LLV’s) that have been in service since the 1980’s. There are nearly 140,000 LLV’s on the road and they will most likely be offered for sale to the public through government surplus auctions. I want one.

Let me explain. A few years back, while living in State College, Pennsylvania, I needed a job to occupy my time while my spouse was working at Penn State. I ended up working for a couple years (2014-2016) as a city carrier assistant (CCA) for the USPS in the nearby town Bellefonte. This was supposed to be a part time gig, but ended up being up to 80 hours a week, seven days a week. I got to log a lot of miles in LLV’s.

There were nine city routes that ran out of that post office, most used the LLV’s and two used Dodge minivans. I covered each route at different times, as needed. The vans were the worst.

Now, there is nothing wrong with a minivan if you are hauling groceries or want luxuries like air conditioning and a radio, but for an extremely durable vehicle that does what it is supposed to do, the LLV puts the fun in functional.

There is something about a truck that has no ‘modern’ features that just felt practical and utilitarian, in the best way possible. The most advanced thing was probably that some of the lights had been replaced with LED’s, otherwise the LLV’s on the road are based on Chevy S-10 pickup trucks from the mid to late 1980’s with an aluminum shell.

In the snow they are better than many trucks of the same size, but the front wheels are set narrower than the rear to make a tighter turning radius, so sometimes pushing through deeper snow or slush was a problem. The front wheels do not cut a path the rear can follow. Because of this, I had one rather terrifying moment which resulted in sliding down a steep hill sideways. I didn’t have the speed needed to crest the summit. Luckily, even in central Pa., not many other cars are on the backstreets during a snowstorm, and I managed to get turned around and take a more gradual alternate route up the hill. So winter was not their best season for driving. Still fun, if properly prepared with chains or studded snow tires.

Summer is also questionable with the lack of air conditioning. But in the spring and fall with the giant window cranked down it was quite comfortable to bounce around Bellefonte in the LLV. Living in South Carolina may make me rethink the lack of AC, should I obtain one, but I’ll deal with that if they ever actually come up for sale.

So, again, why would anyone want one? Uniqueness and novelty for one, but also these could be a really cool work truck, or weekend fun-mobile. There are extra seats that can be fitted where the mail tray is, and even one that can bolt in the cargo area so a trainer or inspector can ride along. If I can get some of those seats I can bring (some of) the family along for whatever I might do with the thing.

Most letter carriers I talk to enjoy the LLV’s, too. This might make them hard to obtain when/if they come up for sale. I look forward to the challenge of finding one in respectable shape.

Keep an eye out in 2024 if you see me delivering The Observer in a decommissioned mail truck, just smile and wave.

Andy Husk is the pulisher of The Newberry Observer, you can contact him at ahusk@newberryobserver.com or call 803-768-3117