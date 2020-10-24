The art of the ‘dad joke’

Dad Jokes

In December I will have been a father for two years and will have survived having two kids under two for nine months (not that I expect things to get easier with a toddler and a slightly-older-than-a-toddler). But one of the most unexpected joys of having these rugrats is unabashedly spouting puns and thinking myself clever for crafting my own ‘dad jokes.’

For those unfamiliar with the dad joke concept, the most classic example goes something like this:

Child: “Hey, dad, I’m hungry!”

Dad: “Nice to meet you Hungry, I’m Dad.”

My own best contribution to the genre was the day the cable modem fell off the shelf and without missing a beat the dad instinct kicked in: “The internet is down!” I said, my spouse immediately hung her head in a way only a disappointed partner can, even when there was only her and two not yet verbal-verbal kids present to hear the witty remark. Quite proud of myself, I repeated, thinking that maybe I was misheard. “Oh, no, I heard you the first time” was the confirmation I got that this was indeed a most excellently terrible dad joke.

Unfortunately, this appears to be true of many of these dad joke situations. They go amazingly unappreciated by those within earshot, but any father anywhere will laugh at their own jokes when no one else will join in the fun.

So please enjoy the following gems I have unearthed from parts of Facebook and other places where fathers hang out on the internet.

If you wear cowboy clothes are you ranch dressing?

Q. What did 50 Cent do when he got hungry?

A. 58.

I used to be in a band called Lost Dog. You may have seen our posters.

Child: “Dad, What’s a forklift?”

Dad: “Food, usually.”

Q. What four guys are in a rock group but don’t sing?

A. Mount Rushmore.

Dad: “Have you heard of Murphy’s Law?”

Kid: “If something can go wrong it will.”

Dad: “Right, now have you heard of Cloe’s Law?”

Kid: “No, what is that”

Dad: “Chopped cabbage with dressing.”

I’m trying to embrace my new quarantine body, but I just can’t wrap my arms around it.

Q. What type of shoes do frogs wear?

A. Open toed.

On that same note:

Q. What type of shoes do bears wear?

A. None they have bear feet.

Two guys walk into a bar, the third one ducks.

If you are ever cold, just stand in the corner. They’re usually 90 degrees.

Q. What is orange and sounds like a parrot?

A. A carrot

Most of these jokes have been around for years, and they have made countless people (mainly kids and spouses) groan and shake their heads in disappointment at their all-too-amused patriarchs. So, fathers everywhere will continue, as it has always been, and forever will be; because if you aren’t laughing with us, we will always laugh at our own jokes. Dad jokes may not be for you, but they are for dads like me.

Andy is the publisher of the Newberry Observer. He can be reached at 803-768-3117