The beehive that is NOH

What do you see when you look at a beehive? Seems quiet on the outside with a few bees coming and going doing the work of keeping the hive healthy and happy and producing wonderful honey for us to enjoy. As you approach the sounds of thousands of bees teases your ears and you begin to become aware that the quiet exterior is the antithesis of what is going on inside the hive. Every bee is hard at work with their assigned tasks, work is being done and all are working in harmony at a frenetic pace.

The Opera House is very similar right now. You drive by and the doors are closed, the sidewalk is used sparingly by staff coming and going, the parking lot is empty, but as you move closer and you peer in you too can hear the staff hard at work and see the team making the building suitable and ready to provide much-needed solace and sweetness when ready.

Despite COVID-19, the Opera House continues to thrive! And by thrive I mean to grow and grit every single day. When we closed our doors on March 15 the entire organization had no idea what was ahead of us. We asked ourselves the hard questions every business asked itself: How will we survive? How long will this last? Followed by more and more questions.

Alas, the questions became actions and the actions have become innovative ideas, enhanced conversations, reminders that the Mission of the Opera House was strong, trusted, and loved. When you peer into the hive you hear the buzz of staff diligently working on moving already programmed shows to new dates and times, personal calls to all those ticket buyers to ensure the information is relayed; conversations with agents and artists on what the new normal may look like and which artists will be on tour next season; celebrations of successful donor campaigns including Giving Tuesday NOW and Midlands Gives; the click of keyboards reviewing and editing over 45,000 lines of data in the ticketing system; discussions and walk-throughs about development of new protocols to welcome guests and artists home again; the spray and swish of deep cleaning each seat in the auditorium and scrubbing the historic hardwood floors by hand; the squeak of installing lighting improvements; the scratching of a pen marking up contracts for the new season; conversations reviewing emergency plans as spring time weather comes upon us; computer clicks developing the training materials for the volunteers upon their return; working closely with the board of directors each week to assess the situation and make informed decisions; and so much more going on inside our hive.

Our hive now sees the Technical Crew at 9 a.m. instead of 9 p.m. Did you know one of our NOH team loved working with the City of Newberry Public Works Department for several weeks while we’ve been closed?

Another team member, upon hearing a trumpet downtown at Genesis, was inspired to have local musicians help us pass Friday lunch hours in joy and excitement. Other NOH staff have been researching streaming of performances and most importantly, writing the future of the Opera House, not being a passive onlooker to the situation. As a proud member of the League of Historic American Theatres and other national organizations, the Opera House has taken a leading role within the entertainment industry conversations driving forward safe openings, sanitation procedures, communication procedures with innovative ideas through the long days since March 15.

1898 and 1918 saw worldwide pandemics. The Opera House also saw those pandemics come to Newberry and she survived! She stood tall and decided her future. When the staff comes together each Wednesday at 2:30 in the lobby (social distancing here too!) we remind each other to listen to her. Listen to this proud Victorian lady and she will inspire us to do better, work harder and be open to ideas.

We as her caretakers will drive the future of the Opera House and her Mission through these times to a wonderful homecoming.

We are busy bees inside the hive of the Opera House. And when the honey is ready, the taste will be so sweet!

Molly Fortune is the executive director of the Newberry Opera House. Contact her at molly@newberryoperahouse.com.