Halfway through the season

We’re halfway there! If only you could have heard me sing that Bon Jovi song as I typed those words. But still, the 2019-20 season is well underway, and we can say we’re doing very well as we enter the second half of the season.

Even with the winter blahs upon us, there are many uplifting and bone-rattling good times to be had at the Opera House. Travis Tritt, The Bee Gees Tribute, Jake Shimabukuro, Dinosaurs, Cirque Zuma Zuma, Podcast extraordinary talking about Harry Potter and the Sacred Text, How to Survive Middle School, Capital Steps, THE Terry Bradshaw on stage, Steel Betty, Brian Culbertson, Glenn Miller Orchestra, Black Jacket Symphony’s Purple Rain! Whew, and that’s just a few to mention. Take another look at the brochure and pick out shows you’d like to see or even experiment a little. There is a price level for everyone! And if you have ten more, well guess what? You’re a GROUP and qualify for group pricing. The deals and experiences get better and better.

However, it’s not just what happens on our stage that makes an impact. The programs that help us think beyond the tower keep us relevant in the community and engage all ages at all times. For example, this past year, we hosted a STEAM NASA camp. I thought it made sense; however, many reminded me that the thought was out of this world and not typical for a performing arts venue. HMMMM, that might be true, but being relevant and thinking beyond the walls of the grand building, you feel the heartbeat she has for her community. And what better way to participate in her community than to invite the non-traditional inside and explore with all ages and ideas.

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America is another proud moment. Utilization of the lobby space to talk about how our community is changing and being part of this change brought over 1,000 people to downtown Newberry. Again, being part of the change happening, being a change agent, and being respectful of different ideas is how we stay relevant and build up our community. The building process is continuous and each generation desires to be part of this growth while they too grow.

Looking forward, we are excited to present the mid-season magazine, a first for the Opera House. Aptly named Downstage, we invite our donors and multiple ticket buyers to grow closer to the happenings of the Opera House. This wonderful magazine will be available to our donors and those guests who have bought multiple years of performances. We will have a limited amount available in the lobby. 2019-2020 is a really exciting time! The magazine celebrates the last six months, reminds us of the upcoming events, brings us closer to two upcoming artists and introduces us to several donors on a personal level.

Speaking of non-traditional and exciting, have you tried our Casual Classic series yet? Come as you are, classical performances are the in-thing here at the Opera House. We are so excited about the exposure we are planning to host the Harlem Quartet OUTSIDE under the cathedral oaks of Memorial Park. Come and experience world-class performers under the world-class outdoor venue of Memorial Park for FREE! Did I say FREE? Come on out, what do you have to lose? Casual Classics outside with an internationally known group. I think the birds and crickets will even pay attention!

Welcome, Home!

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_4156molly2.jpg

Molly Fortune is the executive director of the Newberry Opera House. Contact her at molly@newberryoperahouse.com.

Molly Fortune is the executive director of the Newberry Opera House. Contact her at molly@newberryoperahouse.com.