Letter to the Editor

On behalf of the community that surrounds Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church, we want the citizens of Newberry County to know that we are against, “Totally Against” this decision by these out-of-town members of this church to house illegal immigrants in our neighborhood. These 15 church members do not want the neighborhood involved in their decision. They have not met with the community members to discuss their actions in this matter. I have personally spoke with Pastor Michelle Robinson in October and asked her to have a meeting with neighbors to explain their decision on housing illegal immigrants. This request has been denied. They do not want the neighborhood involved in this matter. Sam Stone, Board Chair has personally told us “it is none of your business.”

I, like Sheriff Lee Foster am not against immigration. I believe all people should have a good life. But if you want to come into our country, you do it legally. They should go through the legal process to become U.S. citizens- get a job, become land owners and pay their taxes!! But this neighborhood and this church is not the place to do that.

We believe that the actions of these 15 out-of-town members of Clayton Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church will open our peaceful neighborhood up to crime and disruption. We want them to know “WE DO NOT WANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS” in our neighborhood!

Sincerely,

Cathy Gallman

Newberry