Mark your calendars for an Opera House visit

-

What have been your favorites at the Opera House as we start this 21st season? Was it the Heavy Rock Band with five bands in one night? Nitty Gritty Dirt Band? The Circus? Flamenco Dancers? The Tams? Julie Fowlis? Gene Watson? Oh and then there is Damien Escobar who had the entire theatre dancing to violin arrangements! We are off to a great start.

An exciting event coming up is the ABBA Tribute concert on October, 31 at 8:00 p.m. You read that right- Halloween! After servicing what feels like a million cute kids in costumes on Main Street, come down in your finest 70s attire for a costume contest and dancing. Who can sit still when Dancing Queen is playing? Enjoy some time out as an adult on Halloween and find some friendly vibes with us at the Opera House.

We have several of these fun events happening with what we have coined as “Enhanced Experiences.” For example, in December we have Tea with the Sugar Plum Fairy right before the Nutcracker; making Christmas ornaments before A Christmas Carol; ugly Sweater Contest right before the Jane Lynch Show (yes THAT Jane Lynch from Glee). All of those experiences are listed on our website and open to children of all ages!

For just one more moment of your time, I would like to talk about three shows upcoming that are worth a second look. First is Scynthian on November 9 at 8:00 p.m. Yes, it has a funny name, but they are a band with Ukrainian roots who play Celtic and Bluegrass inspired music. They are world renowned and for the Opera House to present them is huge! If you love Celtic or love Bluegrass, give them a try. I’ll buy you a cup of coffee if you don’t love them by the end of the show.

Second is Jane Lynch Swingin’ in the Holidays on December 20. Her name is recognizable as she played that mean and odd gym teacher on the hit TV show Glee. She is also the host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night. But what you don’t know about her is she is a lover of Big Band Music, and she CAN sing! If you love Big Band, Jazz, and vocals, this show is one to try as well. Plus to say you saw Jane Lynch on the Opera House stage would wow your entire family over turkey this holiday season.

Finally, the Smithsonian is coming to Newberry! Yep the BIG Smithsonian from Washington, D.C. is coming to the lobby of the Newberry Opera House. We were chosen as a site within South Carolina to host the exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America. This is an interactive exhibit created to offer small towns a chance to look at their own paths and to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. The exhibit hopes to prompt discussions about what happened with America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred. The conversations started from this exhibit hope to prompt our local community into planning for the future, capturing the past for the future, and exploring why Newberry County is unique and one of a kind. Randy Cohen, vice president for Research and Planning from American’s for the Arts will be the keynote speaker on December 16 at 4 p.m. in the lobby. The exhibit will run December 16-February 2, 2019, and is FREE to all!! Tom Poland, a distinguished southern author, will be speaking in January about the Lost Traditions of the South and then again about South Carolina Back Roads. Again all free! School programs are offered, and special tours can be arranged. Please join us on this journey.

Whew! And that is just three shows I wanted to highlight. Think of the 180 more we can talk about! But go ahead and put on your calendar, December 16, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. in the Opera House Lobby reception, ribbon cutting, and keynote speaker. And if you’re up for it- we could use help on Saturday, December 15 at 9:00 a.m. to SET UP THE EXHIBIT. HINT HINT.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_4156molly2.jpg

Molly Fortune is the executive director of the Newberry Opera House. Contact her at molly@newberryoperahouse.com.

Molly Fortune is the executive director of the Newberry Opera House. Contact her at molly@newberryoperahouse.com.