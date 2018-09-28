Letter to the Editor

Today the sun shines here in Newberry.

I live at Springfield Place – Well, the storm has came – my story.

Although my family lives in other states like Washington State, Washington D.C., Virginia, Texas, Florida, etc. – they really were concerned.

It was very insuring for them that I could inform them of activities in place here at Springfield – first off, I, as well as other folks here was uneasy.

Abby Kesler (thank you) helped us to relax – she and staff were as ready as possible. I do not know all that management did to prepare several things – assurance that food and water was plentiful – at any time gather in a safe place in main building. I could see around us that management was prepared.

Abby Kesler sent out a message, to we that live here, I sent her message on to my family and they too forwarded to others that are concerned. All my family says thank you to Abby Kesler and Ty Ransdell.

Sincerely,

Aileen Floyd

Newberry