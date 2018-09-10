July/August Chamber Happenings

The summer Grow Newberry Farmers Market came to an end on July 28. - Courtesy photo The summer Grow Newberry Farmers Market came to an end on July 28. - The July Business After Hours was held at Enoree River Winery. - Courtesy photo The July Business After Hours was held at Enoree River Winery. - We held a Ribbon Cutting during Genesis’ Grand Opening on August 15. - Courtesy photo We held a Ribbon Cutting during Genesis’ Grand Opening on August 15. - The Newberry Young Professionals (NYPs) held a Kickball Game outing on July 22. - - Courtesy photo The Newberry Young Professionals (NYPs) held a Kickball Game outing on July 22. - - We hosted the Annual Chamber Mayoral Breakfast on August 16. - - Courtesy photo We hosted the Annual Chamber Mayoral Breakfast on August 16. - - The NYPs held a President’s Dinner in August at the home of current president Robbie Kopp and his wife, Mary Alex. - - Courtesy photo The NYPs held a President’s Dinner in August at the home of current president Robbie Kopp and his wife, Mary Alex. - -

The July Business After Hours was also the mid-year new member reception. Along with the networking, great food and beverages, we enjoyed meeting and hearing from some of the newest Chamber members.

The summer Grow Newberry Farmers Market came to an end on July 28. Mark your calendars for the fall Market that will take place each Saturday of October 13 through November 17 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.

The Newberry Young Professionals (NYPs) held a Kickball Game outing on July 22. NYPs and their children enjoyed the friendly competition.

The NYPs held a President’s Dinner in August at the home of current president Robbie Kopp and his wife, Mary Alex.

We urge anyone aged 21 through 40 who lives and/or works in Newberry County to get involved with the Newberry County Young Professionals. You can contact the Chamber, any current NYP member, or find them on Facebook.

We held a Ribbon Cutting for the expansion of the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs conference room on August 14. This non-profit is located at 115 Nance Street in Newberry.

We held a Ribbon Cutting during Genesis’ Grand Opening on August 15. This fair trade hub offers an extensive coffee bar, cereals, chocolate, and other goods. One of the coffees is locally roasted! It is a great space to meet friends or find a quiet place to work or relax. Visit them at 1104b Main Street in downtown Newberry.

Liz and I were guests at Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently and were able to “meet” Nora, the new NAVIO Surgical System now assisting during some of the knee surgeries. For more information, call 803.405.7425.

We hosted the Annual Chamber Mayoral Breakfast on August 16.

Springfield Place/JF Hawkins sponsored and hosted the August Business After Hours in the Springfield Place dining hall.

Save the Dates:

There will be a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening at The Cotton Shed, located at 1114 Main Street in downtown Newberry, on September 14. As soon as a time is set, we will post on our Facebook page.

On September 18 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., the Newberry County Young Professionals will host a professional development workshop on Financial Wellness. The program is open to all ages and will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1515 Boundary Street in downtown Newberry.

There will be a Ribbon Cutting at 4:00 p.m. on September 20 at the new location of SC Works. They have moved their Newberry operations to 1840 Wilson Road in the Piedmont Technical College building.

On September 25 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., you are invited to an Open House at the historic Colonial Revival home located at 519 Boundary Street in Newberry. The former residence of S.C. Chief Justice Eugene Blease is now available for lease. This event is hosted by Bill and Mary Ann Cross.

At 12:30 p.m. on September 26, Newberry Yoga will host their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. This new yoga studio owned by Susan Dorton and Jane Wyatt is located at 1121 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry.

On September 27 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., you are invited to Business After Hours in the cafeteria of Newberry County Memorial Hospital. This networking event with food and beverages is open to current and potential Chamber members. NCMH is both sponsor and host for this event.

We are located on the first floor of Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. You are welcome to visit us and find out how we can work with you to help you in your business needs and to help you learn more about Newberry County. We can also be reached at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org. You can also sign up for our weekly newsletter that advertises various Chamber, community, and member events, and don’t forget to like us on Facebook.

