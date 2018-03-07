What happened with the Chamber in February?

A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for State Farm/Carter Lake located at 101 Grace Street in downtown Prosperity on Feb. 9. - Courtesy photo A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for State Farm/Carter Lake located at 101 Grace Street in downtown Prosperity on Feb. 9. - There was a great crowd to welcome Carter and his team. - Courtesy photo There was a great crowd to welcome Carter and his team. - The Newberry County Young Professionals held a dinner meet-up at The Palms on Feb. 22. - Courtesy photo The Newberry County Young Professionals held a dinner meet-up at The Palms on Feb. 22. - New member State Farm at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - Courtesy photo New member State Farm at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - New member Swain Auto Group at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - Courtesy photo New member Swain Auto Group at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - New member Uptown Pour at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - Courtesy photo New member Uptown Pour at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - New member Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - Courtesy photo New member Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - The monthly Business After Hours and New Member Reception was sponsored by and hosted at First Community Bank in Newberry on Feb. 15. - - Courtesy photo The monthly Business After Hours and New Member Reception was sponsored by and hosted at First Community Bank in Newberry on Feb. 15. - - New member Columbia Fireflies at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - - Courtesy photo New member Columbia Fireflies at the Business After Hours and New Member Reception. - -

We welcomed the following new members during February:

Palmetto Commerce International, Inc.

Joy Ride LLC

Grace Caregivers, LLC

We held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for State Farm/Carter Lake located at 101 Grace Street in downtown Prosperity on Feb. 9. There was a great crowd to welcome Carter and his team.

The monthly Business After Hours and New Member Reception was sponsored by and hosted at First Community Bank in Newberry on Feb. 15. A few of the newest members of the Chamber showcased their services during the evening:

Columbia Fireflies

Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze

State Farm/Carter Lake

Swain Auto Group

Uptown Pour

The Newberry County Young Professionals held a dinner meet-up at The Palms on Feb. 22. In addition, they held a Civic Engagement Gathering at Half Full on March 1.

We look forward to the following events:

We will host a breakfast on March 15 from 7:30 until 9:00 a.m. entitled “Engaging the Untapped Workforce.” It will be held at Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. This training is a grant-funded opportunity to support your business’ efforts to: 1) Engage top talent with disabilities, 2) Build workplace diversity, 3) Take the guesswork out of providing ADA accommodations, and 4) Take advantage of tax breaks and existing local supports. There will be a $10 charge for this opportunity. Please contact us to RSVP. This program is sponsored by the S.C. Disability Employment Coalition.

The March Business After Hours will be held on March 20 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. The Hampton Inn will host at their 1201 Nance Street location in downtown Newberry.

The Third Annual Senior Expo is in the planning stages and will be held at Newberry Academy on April 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Along with Brook Health Care and Medical Services of America, we look forward to hosting this event to provide service information and workshops to our older citizens and their caregivers.

Along with the help of Ambassador Kimberly Kitchens of Servpro of Newberry and Laurens Counties, we will host a Bunco Tournament in the evening of April 19. We look forward to having veteran and new players participate in this fun event.

The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour dates have been set. Newberry County will participate on June 23 and 24. Our committee has begun to meet, and we look forward to celebrating and showcasing our agricultural heritage and local artists for the second year.

Board Spotlight

There are 14 members of the Chamber board, and over the next few months, we would like to introduce them.

Billye West II, Board Chair

Billye West II was born on Oct. 16, 1971. He has been married to Debra West for 25 years, has two daughters, Bret (USC Law) and Josie (Clemson University), and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Newberry. He graduated Clemson University in 1993, then returned to work in the multiple family businesses. He is Vice President of West Electrical Contractors. In 2010 he purchased Village Pawn Shop. He is the 2018 Chairman for the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. He has served as Chairman of the Newberry Academy School Board and currently serves on the Newberry YMCA board. He spends his free time hunting and fishing.

Mike Meadow, Board First Vice-Chair

Mike Meadow is a retired fire captain with the City of Newberry Fire Department. Born in Athens, Georgia, he moved to South Carolina in 1979, and graduated from Mid-Carolina High School in 1983. He worked with The Newberry Observer writing sports and doing photography while volunteering with the Prosperity Fire Department. In December of 1986, Mike was hired by the City of Newberry as a firefighter. After 25 years of service, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant and then Captain. After retirement, Mike began volunteering with the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce where he has served as an Ambassador, Chairman of the Chamber Golf Tournament and a board member. He currently serves as the First Vice-Chair on the chamber board. In his spare time, Mike enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Our mission is to promote a positive business environment and to enhance the quality of life in Newberry County by supporting the state and county economic development efforts while meeting the needs of our communities and members. Please visit us at 1209 Caldwell Street on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry or call us at 803-276-4274 to discuss your business needs.

