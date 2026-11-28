NEWBERRY – City employees were honored for their milestone achievements on Tuesday, November 10 by Newberry City Council.

Quarterly, these employees are recognized and thanked for their dedication.

From the Parks, Recreation and Tourism (PRT) Department, Natasha Hill was recognized for her five years of service.

PRT Director Collin Shealy described Hill as a true team player.

“Natasha is truly the face of PRT for anyone walking through our office doors,” he said.

Next, Chris Bouknight was recognized for 20 years with the Public Works department.

“Chris is a valuable part of the public works team, and we appreciate his many years of service,” said Joe Kitchen, director.

From Newberry Utilities, the following employees were recognized:

• Casey Proctor, 5 years

• William Brown, 30 years

• Kevin Longshore, 35 years

Scott Motsinger, utilities director described Proctor as extremely experienced and a valuable employee.

Brown, Motsinger said had proven to be a loyal, dedicated member of the city’s electric crew and that he was grateful to have his experience on their team.

In Longshore, Motsinger said the city had a wealth of knowledge that was both invaluable to the city’s water plant and to customers and that he took a lot of pride in his work.

From the city’s finance department, Shannon Smith was recognized for her 20 years of service.

City Manager Jason Taylor described Smith as a true pillar of the city’s administration.

Taylor made mention that under Smith’s leadership, the City of Newberry had received the GFOA certification of Excellence in Financial Reporting for all 20 consecutive years of her tenure.

Announcements

Mayor Foster Senn shared good news from around Newberry to include the city’s most recent employee spotlight, Austin Blackmon. Also highlighted was the ribbon cutting at the city’s pickleball courts, employees supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, photos from Fire Prevention Month, Halloween and the recent Veterans Day parade. Senn also shared good news from the utilities department and parks, recreation and tourism department.

As part of good news, Nick Thompson from Duke Energy presented City Council with a $10,000 grant award. Taylor said the funding was going toward sod/irrigation at Memorial Park to keep it looking attractive.

Also under announcements, Senn shared two proclamations. The first, designating December 4, 2026, as Arbor Day in the City of Newberry. Another proclamation was also issued designating November as Diabetes Awareness Month.

Guest Speakers

Ann Smith, executive director of the Newberry Opera House spoke before council to share exciting updates about their brand.

“We’ve positioned ourselves after 27 years to grow,” Smith said. “We’re excited about that and what’s on the horizon.”

Smith shared that the Newberry Opera House brand was stronger, bringing in bigger acts, and using smarter marketing tactics which had been successful.

Last year, Smith shared that the opera house had hosted 100 performances, that included 23,670 patrons, a 15% growth over the prior year.

“Your enthusiasm and commitment shines through,” Senn said.

Also speaking that night was Kathy Cinnamond, program coordinator for Westview Behavioral Health Services in Newberry.

Cinnamond, the opioid overdose surveillance specialist for Westview shared data and compared trends from current year to previous year, showing that tendencies were improving.

Westview, Cinnamond shared is providing training and education for drugs that treat overdoses to first responders, overdose patients, patients taking opioids, families, schools, community support groups and other members of the public.

Opiod overdose surveillance data is collected from many local entities including the Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry Health, and city and county EMS. Cinnamond shared that data was collected on a weekly basis and then results were shared at the end of each week.

“Local agencies are successfully working on improving numbers,” she said.

Cinnamond shared that overdose kits were provided with EMS as well as with the Newberry County Coroner’s Office so that if/when they are called to an incident involving an overdose, these kits can be left with the residence.

Senn told Cinnamond he appreciated their commitment.

Under old business, council approved second and final reading of an ordinance to amend Section 2-3 of the Code of Ordinances of the city entitled “General Guidelines of Annexation” to repeal subsections C, D, E, and F.

The ordinance is to revise and simplify the City of Newberry’s general guidelines for annexation by repealing Subsections (c), (d), (e), and (f) of Section 2-3, which city staff have determined are not required by state law and are no longer necessary to the city’s annexation policy.

The ordinance also reenacts Section 2-3 as amended to clearly establish the city’s current annexation procedures, including Planning Commission review and the responsibility of property owners seeking annexation to prepare the required petition, plat, and legal description. The reenactment further clarifies the city’s intent that these provisions expressly amend the city code.

Motion to approve second reading was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

New Business

Under new business, council approved a resolution to authorize a lease purchase financing in an amount not exceeding $1,218,000 for the purchase of a fire pumper and related equipment.

This resolution authorizes city staff to enter into a lease-purchase financing agreement for the purchase of fire equipment, including a fire pumper, in an amount not to exceed $1,218,000.

Senn said the city’s finance director solicited proposals from financial institutions for the financing; however, no proposals were received. The city has since engaged First Tryon Advisors to assist with negotiating financing terms with qualified financial institutions. The financing will have a maximum interest rate of 7% annually and a term not extending beyond June 30, 2042.

The agreement will be subject to annual appropriation of funds by the city. In the event funds are not appropriated for a subsequent fiscal year, the agreement will terminate at the end of the last fiscal year for which funds were appropriated, and no further financial obligation will accrue to the City.

Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

Next, council approved a request for the city manager to enter into a contract related to automated license plate reader cameras for public safety.

Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Glasgow.

This expenditure, Senn said was approved as part of the city’s annual budget earlier this year. However, since then, there has been controversy around the country, he said about automated license plate reader cameras. Though already approved, Senn said the city manager recommended putting the topic on the agenda.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman shared that with the city’s most recent shooting investigation, surveillance cameras and license plate readers (LPR’s) from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify, locate and help them arrest several subjects from both the Saluda and Newberry area.

“I think this is the most effective, efficient tool we can give our police to solve crimes,” Taylor said. “Time matters when working a case and cameras are the quickest way to identify and apprehend folks that have committed crimes.”

Taylor also said cameras were also one of the quickest ways to find missing people.

Goodman said these cameras were an investigative tool, another resource that would give them intelligence they wouldn’t otherwise have.

The company, Flock, the city would be purchasing the cameras from, Goodman said has internal audit assistance that would detect any potential misuse of the system. These alerts would be given to the police department, who would also do their own internal audit. A policy would govern how the cameras were used, with limited privileges for certain officers.

Goodman said each officer would have a unique username and password and must use a case number and include the reason for their search within the system.

“This holds everyone accountable,” he said.

Council then approved the 2027 jury list. South Carolina State law requires city council to annually approve the jury list for the City of Newberry Municipal Court. Senn said council had a letter from Deana Linowski, Clerk of Court, indicating that the jury list had been ordered from the South Carolina Election Commission. The jury list consists of registered voters within the city limits and is provided in electronic format.

Senn made a motion that council approve the current voter registration list as the jury list for the Newberry Municipal Court 2027. This motion was seconded by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

Next, council approved a resolution to close Hatton Street. As part of the amphitheater development, the city has determined that the permanent closure of Hatton Street is necessary to accommodate the construction and future operation of the amphitheater and associated improvements.

Taylor said it was more of a driveway that looks to have been used to access the building on the property, and that most wouldn’t recognize it as a street.

Motion to approve the resolution was made by Force, seconded by Councilperson Clay Smith.

Council then approved a resolution to authorize and approve the acceptance of certain loan assistance monies from the South Carolina Water Quality Revolving Fund Authority.

Senn said city staff recommends approval to accept $2,000,000 in loan assistance through the South Carolina Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund for the Industrial Park Pump Station Relocation project.

The assistance provided is in the form of principal forgiveness, with no interest accruing and no repayment required, provided the city complies with all terms and conditions of the agreement.

The project includes construction of a new 900-gallon-per-minute pump station, sewer line improvements, manholes, a force main, and associated site work and equipment.

Motion to approve the resolution was made by Holmes and seconded by Force.

Next, council discussed the approval of a mural at the Newberry Arts Center, 1716 Main Street. Senn said a mural permit application was submitted to the city requesting approval to install a mural on the west-facing wall of the arts center, approximately 22×34 feet.

Marquerite Palmer, program manager of the Newberry Arts Center shared that the mural had been designed by Ricardo Ramirez of Octopus Ink Creative. A survey was done and shared among the community asking what they loved about Newberry, with the mural being the result of the comments.

The building, formerly a Winn Dixie and Newberry Observer offices has gone through phases, similar to a butterfly.

“Just like a butterfly starts as a caterpillar, then goes to a chrysalis, we pulled away the façade of the Newberry Observer and what was reveal and renovated is the butterfly for this community,” Palmer said. “That was the inspiration for this mural.”

Palmer said the mural was hoped to begin in early spring, as they’d need at least a week of temperatures above 40 degrees with no rain.

Motion to approve the mural was made by Kinard and seconded by Smith.

Lastly, council approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the local revenue service ordinance authorizing and directing the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement relating to South Carolina local revenue services.

The ordinance amends Section 3(f) of the City’s current Local Revenue Services Ordinance to establish a revised rate structure for insurance companies, effectively beginning with License Year 2027.

The City of Newberry previously adopted Ordinance No. 2023-1028 to authorize participation in South Carolina Local Revenue Services (LRS), an initiative administered through the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC). LRS provides centralized administration of certain statewide business license taxes, including taxes applicable to insurance companies, brokers, and telecommunications companies.

The proposed amendment updates the City’s business license tax rates applicable to insurance companies under Title 38, Chapter 7 of the South Carolina Code of Laws.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Glasgow and seconded by Holmes.

City Council will hold their next regular meeting on Tuesday, December 8 at 7 p.m.