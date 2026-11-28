NEWBERRY – In his report to City Council on Tuesday, City Manager Jason Taylor shared that he was glad to announce the groundbreaking of the amphitheater project, but that there would be some inconveniences associated with that.

Utilities would need to be relocated within the area, Taylor said, which would impact telecommunications at City Hall for a period. Working with the utilities director, Taylor said they would choose a time that would least negatively impact customers, as payments would not be able to be accepted during the outage.

The city is currently pursuing a grant, he shared from the SC Office of Resiliency (SCOR) to be used for drainage, including in the West End area and the amphitheater site.

Assistant City Manger Taylor Gray shared a project update on the Johnstone Street Sidewalk to say that the project was still in right of way acquisition, with one property remaining. Bids for construction were expected to go out in May 2027, with a 12-month construction period beginning in late summer of next year.

Many tree grants are being pursued, Gray shared to include the city’s tree risk assessment which was now complete. A presentation would be given to council next month, she said.

There are 150 trees that need pruning and 150 that needs removal from all parks assessed, Gray then shared. The city has received $100,000 in hazard mitigation funding, with more being requested via an amendment for that work. The project will go out to bid this winter, Gray said.

The City of Newberry is also a subrecipient of a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) through the Central Midlands Council of Government (CMCOG). Taylor said the city had partnered with Newberry College and planned to plant up to 500 trees in five years, with the project going out to bid this winter.

The city has also recently participated in a SCDOT and CMCOG bike and pedestrian focus group and regional bicycle/pedestrian planning pilot study that includes the municipalities of Newberry County. The goal would be to share new data on pedestrian and bicyclist activity and collect feedback from municipal staff on what the data does not show.

Through the Department of Public Health, Gray shared the city had also participated in an active living workshop that was focused on community connectivity through downtown and the future amphitheater. This included a walking audit and group input session to determine what the city could do to improve pedestrian safety.

As another update, Taylor shared that on Sunday, November 22 at 8 a.m., TJ Maxx would be opening its doors in Newberry, which had created a lot of excitement.

Mayor Foster Senn shared that Newberry was the smallest county in South Carolina to have a TJ Maxx.

Recreation updates

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Collin Shealy shared an update on the city’s miracle league field at the Newberry Recreation Complex saying that it was nearing completion.

Shealy said the field allows the city to offer adaptive programming not currently available. Still needed to be completed, he said was to tie in a concrete apron, allowing wheelchair users to travel seamlessly onto the artificial turf surface.

Programming for the field is planned to begin in the spring, with additional plans for the fall of the year, he said. The field will also be able to be used for local league play. The field was paid for using Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) funding.

Shealy also shared it would have a turnaround and dropoff point beyond the left field wall with additional accessible parking.