NEWBERRY — The Spartan Race returned to Newberry this past weekend with the 2026 Carolinas Spartan Trifecta Weekend, primarily taking place at the Johnson Family Farm. According to officials, thousands of participants came to Newberry to take part in this annual weekend.

Trey Scarlett, of Darlington, South Carolina, said the Newberry Spartan Race is a fun, friendly environment.

“We go to a few races and Newberry is always the best one,” he said. “Being able to come into the City of Newberry as well, the town is amazing. I really enjoyed myself from the Spartan Race to coming to Newberry.”

According to their website, spartan.com, “A Spartan Race is a world-renowned obstacle course race designed to challenge your physical fitness, mental strength, and resilience.

“Spartan events combine trail running, rugged terrain, endurance challenges, and iconic obstacles that test your ability to push beyond perceived limits.”

Christopher Hutchinson, of Florence, South Carolina, said he enjoys Newberry, including the town and its amenities.

“The Spartan Race here, from what I’ve heard from other racers, is one of the best in the country,” he said.

Here are a few photos from the part of the race that went through Lynch’s Woods Park, showcasing those who took on the challenge!