NEWBERRY — GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc. commemorated six decades of service during its 60th Anniversary Gala, held October 8, 2026, at Newberry College’s Eleazer Arena. The milestone celebration brought together elected officials, community leaders, Board members, employees, community partners, and supporters to honor the organization’s rich history and its enduring commitment to improving lives throughout South Carolina.

The evening featured U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn as keynote speaker. In addition to delivering the keynote address, Congressman Clyburn participated in a book signing, providing attendees an opportunity to engage with him during the anniversary celebration.

Held under the theme “60 Years Strong: Empowering Families, Strengthening Communities, & Changing Lives,” the gala celebrated the organization’s legacy of service while reaffirming its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

“This anniversary is about much more than celebrating 60 years of existence. It is about honoring the visionaries who established this organization, recognizing the dedicated employees and community partners who have carried our mission forward, and celebrating the countless individuals and families whose lives have been touched by our work,” said Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc. “As we reflect on our past, we remain equally committed to building upon that legacy and creating new opportunities for generations to come.”

The evening’s program featured a special anniversary video, 60 Years of Impact, highlighting GLEAMNS’ history, growth, and contributions to the communities it serves. Carlton Kinard, Chairman of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, served as Master of Ceremonies, while Board of Commissioners Chairman Mayor Miliken Matthews offered greetings. Board Secretary Louise Kemp Settles led a special recognition of community supporters, and Dr. Patricia Graham introduced keynote speaker Congressman James E. Clyburn. Musical performances by Ursula McFadden and Rev. Willie Forrest Jr. added to the celebration. The evening also included a commemorative gift presentation to Congressman Clyburn in appreciation of his participation.

Founded in 1966 as GMA Community Actions, Inc., initially serving Greenwood, McCormick, and Abbeville counties, GLEAMNS has grown into a comprehensive community action agency that now serves 14 counties across South Carolina through its various programs and services. Over the past six decades, the organization has expanded its reach and evolved to meet the changing needs of individuals and families, providing early childhood education, energy

assistance, weatherization, emergency assistance, and resources designed to promote economic stability and self-sufficiency.

Through programs such as Head Start and Early Head Start, Community Services, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization, and the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site, GLEAMNS continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children, individuals, and families throughout South Carolina.

The gala also provided an opportunity to recognize the leadership and partnerships that have contributed to the organization’s success. GLEAMNS expressed appreciation to the Board of Commissioners, the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, employees, and community partners whose dedication and support have helped sustain the organization’s mission throughout the years.

The organization also acknowledged the generosity of its gala sponsors and supporters, including Dominion Energy, Piedmont Technical College, Self Regional Healthcare, Carolina Parks and Play, Greenwood Locksmith, and numerous other organizations, businesses, and individuals whose contributions helped make the celebration possible.

As GLEAMNS looks toward the next 60 years, the organization remains focused on innovation, strengthening partnerships, expanding opportunities, and continuing its longstanding commitment to helping individuals and families achieve greater self-sufficiency.

“Our history reminds us of what is possible when people come together with a shared purpose and a commitment to service,” Thomas added. “While the challenges facing our communities may change, our responsibility to respond with compassion, innovation, and meaningful opportunities remains constant. We are proud of the foundation established over the past 60 years, and we look forward to continuing the important work of empowering families, strengthening communities, and changing lives.”

The anniversary celebration served not only as a tribute to the organization’s past but also as a renewed commitment to its future.