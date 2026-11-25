NEWBERRY – Before TJ Maxx opened its doors to customers in Newberry, they contributed to the community by donating $10,000 to a local community organization.

TJ Maxx held their ribbon cutting for their new store at 2810 Main Street, Newberry on Sunday, November 22, but before they let in the line of people waiting, they presented a check to Newberry County First Steps.

“We are honored to be recognized as a community partner that celebrates families and children in Newberry County,” said Sarah Eargle, executive director of Newberry County First Steps. “We are so pleased to receive this donation; TJ Maxx is going to be a great community partner for the county.”

According to newberryfirststeps.org, South Carolina First Steps is a comprehensive statewide initiative focused on addressing the healthcare, childcare, early education, family strengthening, parenting skills, transportation needs, and service gaps for families and their children from birth to five years of age.

They further state that county level programs, like Newberry County First Steps, are implemented to help S.C. Children enter school healthy and ready to learn.

In fact, the $10,000 presented to the organization during the ribbon cutting will help with their Countdown to Kindergarten program. According to Eargle, this is their summer transition program into school.

“We just want to welcome TJ Maxx here and we hope they will continue to do well and help us and all of our community partners support our families and children,” Eargle said.