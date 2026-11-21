NEWBERRY — Members of the Newberry City Council, the Newberry County Council, and community leaders gathered this past Thursday to officially break ground on a new $4.8 million downtown amphitheater. The highly anticipated venue is slated for completion in July 2027.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of enthusiastic residents, along with past and present county council members, all showing their support for the long awaited project.

Local leaders emphasized the amphitheater will serve as both a cultural hub and a vital economic driver for the area. Newberry Mayor Foster Senn noted the venue has been a longtime vision for the city and will accommodate a wide range of programming, from concerts and festivals, to events hosted by Newberry College, the local school district, and community organizations.

“It has so many uses right here downtown,” Senn said. “This will help us economically, where people can get a bite to eat and attend a show. It is going to be great for our local community, but it will also draw tourists to Newberry.”

Newberry County Administrator Ted Luckadoo echoed the sentiment, highlighting the venue’s role in fostering community connection.

“We are not simply constructing a facility,” Luckadoo said. “We are creating a space where memories will be made, where our residents can gather, and where visitors can experience another wonderful part of what Newberry has to offer.”

Anne Pinckney Smith, Executive Director of the Newberry Opera House, spoke on the broader impact the project will have on the local arts scene. She encouraged residents to view the amphitheater as a meaningful addition to the city’s cultural landscape rather than just a new structure.

“The amphitheater coming will expand the arts and everybody’s horizons in places they don’t know,” Smith said. “The arts are such a relaxing and safe place. We want everybody to come here to fill up their cup and their hearts at the amphitheater, because this is the heart of Newberry.”

With construction now underway, city and county officials look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike when the venue opens next summer.