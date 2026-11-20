NEWBERRY – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and here in Newberry you can get your day started by participating in the fifth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot.

While a newer tradition in the City of Newberry, the Downtown Fitness Compound, 1223 Victory Street, Newberry, has been offering this 5K (3.1 miles) as a fun, healthy way for people to start off their Thanksgiving.

Tori Steyne Harper, with the Downtown Fitness Compound, said the free Turkey Trot usually has a great turnout, with around 50 people.

“Some years, we have more people than others, but I know that the weather plays a role in that,” she said. “The Turkey Trot is for everyone; the majority of the participants run, but you can absolutely walk it too.”

The majority of the participants are local to the county; however, Harper said some people traveled from Columbia to participate.

Adrian St. Marie, 23, participated for the first time last year, after Cole Harper invited him.

“Cole invited me because he knows I’m big into running, so I thought it would be a good time, and I get to burn a lot of calories before I eat a lot of food,” he said.

Something special about the Turkey Trot is the ability to get into the Thanksgiving spirit by dressing up. Harper said her husband, Cole, wears a turkey costume. Other participants wear turkey hats, sweatshirts and even fun socks.

The trot will start on Harrington Street, run past Wells Japanese Garden, through residential downtown Newberry, past Springfield Place and then run the last mile back down Main Street.

“We will put out cones and mile marker signs, plus we usually have a few Downtown Fitness Compound members throughout the route directing the runners,” Harper said. “Getting to watch people cross the finish line with pride is my favorite part. They’re proud of themselves for accomplishing their goal! I also love getting to spend the morning with friends.”

The Turkey Trot will begin at the Downtown Fitness Compound, 1223 Victory Street, Newberry on Thanksgiving, November 26, at 7:30 a.m., and will start at 8 a.m.

“This is an enjoyable 5k, where the last mile is all downhill, the cheering section is strong, and the coffee at the finish line is the best thanks to Genesis Hub,” Harper said.