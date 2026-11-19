SOUTH CAROLINA – Dozens of professionals graduated from the 2026 South Carolina Economic Development Institute (The Institute), a statewide training program that equips community leaders with a deeper understanding of South Carolina’s economic development process.

Established in 1990, The Institute is offered annually by the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association (SCEDA) in partnership with the S.C. Department of Commerce. The program brings together professionals from local governments, economic and workforce development organizations, utilities and other public- and private-sector organizations whose work intersects with economic development.

Across four two-day sessions, participants learn from economic development professionals and subject-matter experts who bring firsthand experience to discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing South Carolina communities.

Through a combination of instruction and real-world examples, participants gain a broader understanding of the many factors involved in economic development and how their individual roles fit into the process.

This year’s sessions were held in Conway, Greer, North Augusta and Beaufort. More than 1,800 municipal and county leaders have completed the program since its inception.

The following graduates comprise the Institute class of 2026:

Andrew Ackley, Seamon Whiteside

Amy Adams, Western SC Economic Development Partnership

Dawn Alvarez, Terracon

Bryce Amick, retrainSC – SC Technical College System

Addy Arnold, OneSpartanburg Inc

Tammy Beagen, Midlands Workforce Development Board

Juliane Boyd, retrainSC – SC Technical College System

Danny Bright, Union County

Leonardo Brown, Richland County

Marion Bull, Davis & Floyd, Inc.

Amy Collins, Lockhart Power Company

Nick Dorman, Lynches River Electric Cooperative

Matthew Durham, Oconee County Council District II

Joseph Foster, SC Department of Commerce

Glenn Hart, Oconee County Council District IV

Brian Hester, Chester County

McCain Kerr, South Carolina Department of Commerce

Enterick Lee, Barnwell County EDC

Jessie Long, Newberry County Economic Development

Josh McDaniel, Florence County Economic Development Partnership

Christine McKaba, Town of Reidville

Ryan McLeod, City of Walterboro

Ashleigh Messervy, Frampton Construction

Nathaniel Miller, Richland County Government

Bryana Mistretta, Greenville Area Development Corporation

Alex Morris, US Congress – Rep. Joe Wilson

Jana Myers, City of Barnwell

Christopher O’Neill, Apprenticeship Carolina

Meredith Papapieris, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Jacob Queen, Oconee Economic Alliance

Hannah Ransom

Haley Rhoton, Greenville Area Development Corporation

Alexandria Richardson, SC Technical College System

Addie Roberson, SC Department of Agriculture

Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Georgetown County Department of Economic Development

Shayauna Roderick, South Carolina Department of Commerce – SC NEXUS

Amy Romero, South Carolina Technical College System – readySC

Gordon Rooney, Dorchester County Economic Development

Guy Sabin, South Carolina Forestry Commission

Nick Shealy, County of Newberry

Raymond Sides, MPD Electric Cooperative

Caroline Singleton, Upstate SC Alliance

Stuart Smith, County of Newberry

Peter Smith Jr., Dorchester County Council

Ada Stiglbauer, Central SC Alliance

James Thompson, South Carolina Commission on Higher Education

Sammie Tucker, Kershaw County Council

Matthew Tyler, Coastal Carolina University

Michelle Willis, City of Greer

Since 1965, the S.C. Economic Developers’ Association has served as the voice of economic development in the Palmetto State. A professional trade association of more than 600 members with representation from all 46 counties, SCEDA includes local and regional economic developers and allies in the private and public sectors. SCEDA’s mission is to enhance the professional development of its membership and to advocate for economic development to benefit the citizens of South Carolina.