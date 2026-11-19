SOUTH CAROLINA – Dozens of professionals graduated from the 2026 South Carolina Economic Development Institute (The Institute), a statewide training program that equips community leaders with a deeper understanding of South Carolina’s economic development process.
Established in 1990, The Institute is offered annually by the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association (SCEDA) in partnership with the S.C. Department of Commerce. The program brings together professionals from local governments, economic and workforce development organizations, utilities and other public- and private-sector organizations whose work intersects with economic development.
Across four two-day sessions, participants learn from economic development professionals and subject-matter experts who bring firsthand experience to discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing South Carolina communities.
Through a combination of instruction and real-world examples, participants gain a broader understanding of the many factors involved in economic development and how their individual roles fit into the process.
This year’s sessions were held in Conway, Greer, North Augusta and Beaufort. More than 1,800 municipal and county leaders have completed the program since its inception.
The following graduates comprise the Institute class of 2026:
Andrew Ackley, Seamon Whiteside
Amy Adams, Western SC Economic Development Partnership
Dawn Alvarez, Terracon
Bryce Amick, retrainSC – SC Technical College System
Addy Arnold, OneSpartanburg Inc
Tammy Beagen, Midlands Workforce Development Board
Juliane Boyd, retrainSC – SC Technical College System
Danny Bright, Union County
Leonardo Brown, Richland County
Marion Bull, Davis & Floyd, Inc.
Amy Collins, Lockhart Power Company
Nick Dorman, Lynches River Electric Cooperative
Matthew Durham, Oconee County Council District II
Joseph Foster, SC Department of Commerce
Glenn Hart, Oconee County Council District IV
Brian Hester, Chester County
McCain Kerr, South Carolina Department of Commerce
Enterick Lee, Barnwell County EDC
Jessie Long, Newberry County Economic Development
Josh McDaniel, Florence County Economic Development Partnership
Christine McKaba, Town of Reidville
Ryan McLeod, City of Walterboro
Ashleigh Messervy, Frampton Construction
Nathaniel Miller, Richland County Government
Bryana Mistretta, Greenville Area Development Corporation
Alex Morris, US Congress – Rep. Joe Wilson
Jana Myers, City of Barnwell
Christopher O’Neill, Apprenticeship Carolina
Meredith Papapieris, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
Jacob Queen, Oconee Economic Alliance
Hannah Ransom
Haley Rhoton, Greenville Area Development Corporation
Alexandria Richardson, SC Technical College System
Addie Roberson, SC Department of Agriculture
Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Georgetown County Department of Economic Development
Shayauna Roderick, South Carolina Department of Commerce – SC NEXUS
Amy Romero, South Carolina Technical College System – readySC
Gordon Rooney, Dorchester County Economic Development
Guy Sabin, South Carolina Forestry Commission
Nick Shealy, County of Newberry
Raymond Sides, MPD Electric Cooperative
Caroline Singleton, Upstate SC Alliance
Stuart Smith, County of Newberry
Peter Smith Jr., Dorchester County Council
Ada Stiglbauer, Central SC Alliance
James Thompson, South Carolina Commission on Higher Education
Sammie Tucker, Kershaw County Council
Matthew Tyler, Coastal Carolina University
Michelle Willis, City of Greer
Since 1965, the S.C. Economic Developers’ Association has served as the voice of economic development in the Palmetto State. A professional trade association of more than 600 members with representation from all 46 counties, SCEDA includes local and regional economic developers and allies in the private and public sectors. SCEDA’s mission is to enhance the professional development of its membership and to advocate for economic development to benefit the citizens of South Carolina.