NEWBERRY – The holiday season has officially begun in Newberry, with the arrival of downtown’s community Christmas tree. This year’s tree, a Fraser Fir, stands over 20 feet tall and arrived in downtown Newberry on Tuesday, November 17.

This year’s tree comes to Newberry from Appalachian Farms of Cranberry in Western North Carolina. Each year, Austin Willingham of Willingham and Son’s in Newberry drives approximately six hours to pick up the tree and deliver it back downtown for the community to enjoy.

Fraser Fir trees are not farmed any farther South due to the climate, which is why the city purchases their tree from North Carolina.

Christy Blaney, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry, thanks Willingham’s for their partnership and willingness to deliver the tree to downtown Newberry.

The arrival of the tree marks the beginning of the holiday season with the city’s annual Main Street Lights event taking place next Friday, November 20 from 4-8 p.m.

Parts of Main Street will be closed next Friday evening for Main Street Lights to include Main Street from Nance to Coates Streets, Boyce from Nance to College Streets, McKibben from Harrington to Friend Streets, Caldwell from Boyce to Friend Streets and College from Boyce to Main Streets.

These street closures will take place at approximately 12 p.m. on that Friday and remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m. Events downtown will start as early as 4 p.m., with the tree lighting occurring around 6 p.m.

The Coca-Cola mural parking lot will remain closed all day on Friday, November 20.

This year’s event will once again feature the trackless train and large snow globe, Blaney said, fun attractions for photo ops.

Local Pie Pizza Company will be serving up pizza by the slice downtown that evening along with Sugar Mamas serving cotton candy, freeze dried candy and other snack-type foods.

Genesis Hub and MadMax Taphouse will be serving hot chocolate, hot cider and a variety of other beverages. In addition, MadMax will also be serving soft pretzels with mustard and/or cinnamon sugar.

Returning again this year are the interactive nutcracker characters that visitors will find roaming Main Street throughout the event.

New this year is the addition of free facepainting surrounding Memorial Park, a bubbleologist doing bubble performances and inflatables for children located on Main Street between Caldwell and College Streets.

A full list of donors for this year’s event will once again be listed on the gift tags of the large present boxes in front of the tree at Community Hall.

“We thank our generous donors who have made this event possible for our community,” Blaney said.

The snow machines will be back in Memorial Park this year, Blaney said and will run for the first time Friday night following the tree lighting ceremony.

Join us Early

The family fun begins prior to the tree lighting with several activities for families to enjoy. The Newberry Arts Center will be open from 4:00-5:30 p.m. with crafts for children to enjoy.

Also starting at 4 p.m., Canopy Financial Group – Thrivent will host cookie decorating at 1108 Harrington Street.

The Newberry Opera House will offer free photos with Santa from 4:00-6:00 p.m. inside of their lobby.

The official ceremony begins around 6 p.m. featuring choirs from Newberry Academy and Newberry Middle Schools. The choirs will be positioned on the balcony of Community Hall. A sign language interpreter will be present during the ceremony.

Following the songs, the official countdown to the tree lighting will take place, followed by the singing of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

By 6:30 p.m., all of the lights should be on downtown and Blaney invites visitors to walk around and enjoy all that Newberry has to offer.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the Ritz Theater will host a showing of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer at their location at 1511 Main Street.

More Christmas Cheer

Beginning Friday evening with the tree lighting and running every Friday in December through December 18, North Pole Nights will be in Memorial Park from 6-8 p.m. with the snow machines running downtown. Prior to 6 p.m., the Newberry Arts Center will host crafts at their location, 1716 Main Street from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Santa will be in Memorial Park during this time for those that wish to meet him and take a quick photo, Blaney said. The Newberry Downtown Development Association will also be running their Christkindlmarkt from 4-8 p.m. in Memorial Park.

Also during those evenings, the Newberry County Library will host Mrs. Claus from 6-7 p.m. with a read-aloud story, games, a free book and a snack.

On Saturday, November 21, the Newberry Jaycees will host their annual Christmas parade with a unique twist. The “Whoberry Christmas Parade” will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature lighted float entries.

Throughout the holiday season, children are also invited to write letters to Santa at downtown’s letters to Santa post office box, located in Memorial Park downtown.

Can’t wait to talk to Santa? Call Newberry’s local radio station, WKDK starting on December 1 to leave your message for him this season at 803-638-3262.

Santa’s tours of Newberry will start back this year from 5-6 p.m. throughout the holiday season on December 4, 11 and 18. During this time, Santa will be taking a tour of Newberry’s neighborhoods by fire truck. Times, locations and more details on this event can be found at www.newberrychristmas.com under ‘Events.’

The City of Newberry is planning another fun photo contest involving this year’s downtown decorations! The photograph that best captures the magic of downtown Newberry during the holiday season will win a prize! This year’s photo contest will be run through an online platform, also allowing the community to vote for their favorite photos! Visit the City of Newberry on social media following downtown’s tree lighting for all the details.

“I’m excited to help coordinate another year of holiday festivities in Newberry,” Blaney said. “The holiday season is such a special time for our community, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike while celebrating the community spirit that makes Newberry so special.”

For all things Christmas in Newberry, visit www.newberrychristmas.com.