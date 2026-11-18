NEWBERRY — For the second consecutive season, the South Atlantic Conference Field Hockey Tournament championship belongs to the Newberry College Wolves.

Behind goals from Amber Tozana, Wibien Dahmen and Olivia Smith, the top-seeded Wolves delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over third-seeded Lander University on Sunday afternoon, November 15, securing their second straight SAC Tournament championship on their home field.

The victory improves Newberry’s record to 17-1 on the season and extends its winning streak to 16 consecutive games. The Wolves complete a historic conference campaign, having already secured their third consecutive SAC regular-season championship with a perfect 12-0 conference record.

Newberry’s defense was once again exceptional, recording its second consecutive shutout of the conference tournament and third shutout against Lander this season. Goalkeeper Kensley Harris finished with three saves, while the Wolves’ offense capitalized on its opportunities to secure another championship.

How It Happened

Newberry established its offensive presence early in the contest, generating multiple scoring opportunities throughout the opening quarter. Parker Keeler tested the Lander goalkeeper in the fifth minute, while Karlijn Frenken followed with another attempt moments later.

Despite Newberry’s early pressure, neither team found the back of the cage during the opening 15 minutes, sending the contest into the second quarter scoreless.

The Wolves continued to apply pressure early in the second period, earning consecutive penalty corners and generating scoring opportunities from Keeler, Dahmen and Finet Heemskerk.

Newberry finally broke through in the 25th minute when Tozana found the back of the cage off an assist from Rosie Migounoff, giving the Wolves a 1-0 advantage with 5:48 remaining in the first half.

The Wolves weren’t finished.

With less than a minute remaining before halftime, SAC Offensive Player of the Year Dahmen delivered another crucial strike, scoring off an assist from Parker Keeler at the 29:03 mark. The goal doubled Newberry’s advantage to 2-0 and sent the Wolves into the halftime break with momentum firmly on their side.

Newberry’s defensive unit took center stage in the third quarter, turning away Lander’s attempts to cut into the deficit. Harris recorded a save during the period, while the Wolves maintained their two-goal cushion heading into the final 15 minutes.

The Wolves wasted little time adding to their lead in the fourth quarter.

Just 1:08 into the final period, Smith found the back of the cage off an assist from Zoe Barker, extending Newberry’s advantage to 3-0 and putting the championship firmly within reach.

Newberry’s defense remained composed throughout the remainder of the contest, with Harris recording two additional saves in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout.

As the final whistle sounded, the Wolves celebrated their second consecutive SAC Tournament championship, completing another dominant run through the conference postseason.

By the Numbers

Newberry finished the championship contest with eight shots, including six on goal, while limiting Lander to five total attempts and three shots on target.

Dahmen led the Wolves with two shots on goal and a goal, while Tozana and Smith each converted their lone shot attempts into goals.

Keeler added two shots on goal and an assist, while Migounoff and Barker each contributed an assist to round out Newberry’s offensive production.

Harris played all 60 minutes in the cage, recording three saves to secure the shutout. The performance marked Newberry’s 13th shutout of the season.

The Wolves also earned five penalty corners in the contest, including two in the second quarter and two in the fourth.

A Championship Season

Sunday’s victory further solidifies Newberry’s position among the elite programs in NCAA Division II field hockey.

Under SAC Coach of the Year Hannah Dave, the Wolves have put together a remarkable 2026 campaign, capturing their third consecutive SAC regular-season championship before adding a second straight conference tournament crown.

Newberry entered the postseason as the conference’s top seed after completing an undefeated 12-0 SAC regular season. The Wolves opened tournament play with a dominant 9-0 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Converse before shutting out Lander 3-0 in Sunday’s championship.

The two postseason victories gave Newberry a combined 12-0 scoring advantage in the tournament, highlighting the team’s dominance on both ends of the field.

With the championship victory, the Wolves have now won 16 consecutive games since their lone loss of the season against Shippensburg on September 12.

Looking Ahead

With another SAC Tournament championship secured, Newberry turns its attention to the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship.

Newberry enters the national postseason with a 17-1 record, a 16-game winning streak, and both the SAC regular-season and tournament championships in hand.