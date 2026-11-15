PROSPERITY — The long time coming and the much anticipated new restaurant in Prosperity built and owned by Bobby Stockman opened on November 5. It is called Boondocks. And it is in the boondocks of Prosperity at 35 Hollands Landing Road. So tune-up your GPS and take a ride to southern Prosperity, down near Dreher Island State Park.

Stockman calls Boondocks a “Lizard’s Thicket on steroids.” It is not a buffet type restaurant. It has a full menu of barbecue and country cooking, that is available for take out, as well. A more expanded menu is coming soon, they said. Take out is available by calling in, or online. It seats 76 inside and outside. The inside dining area is ‘cozy country.’

It took him three and half years to complete. He started with an empty hay field and personally built the facility on his own.

“I am a real hands own type of guy and I wanted to be sure it was done the way I wanted it,” said Stockman.

The restaurant has a state of the art kitchen. It has a drive-up lane for take out service that also serves as a passenger drop-off driveway, a thoughtful and unique facility. He has a staff of 15 to care for customers and work in the kitchen. It is obvious he is a hands-on type when you see the attention to detail in the building and landscaping.

Stockman’s restaurant experience is extensive. He was associate chef at Hog Heaven, He also built a barbecue smoke house that still operates today on a limited basis. Stockman is not only a good cook and carpenter, but an entrepreneur.

His marketing area includes; Newberry, Prosperity, and Chapin.

The morning I interviewed Bobby, people were already lining up for seats and take out. He is a life long resident of Prosperity so he is well known in the area so it was no surprise people came out to taste his food and see the new restaurant. It reminds me of the baseball movie, Field of Dreams, and it’s story line theme; if you build it they will come, and this is certainly true of Boondocks.

You can follow them on Facebook www.Facebook.com/BoondocksProsperity or check out their website at www.boondockscountry.cooking.