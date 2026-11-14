From the Mayor’s desk:

Today, our community pauses to extend a profound and well-deserved ‘thank you’ to every veteran who has worn the uniform.

That gratitude and pride were on display at the outstanding Veterans Day Parade downtown Saturday. The parade included many veterans, including multiple veterans over 90 years of age, soldiers of the Newberry headquartered 117th Engineer Brigade that just returned from deployment to the Middle East, a stirring combined band from Newberry College and the three high school bands, plus old military equipment and about 30 Corvettes, which stretched three blocks. After the parade, a Newberry citizen said, “I’ve lived all over, including in big cities, but it’s days like today that brought me back home to Newberry.”

It’s been a busy fall in Newberry, including a fun, widely praised Oktoberfest with an estimated attendance of over 30,000 people. Excitement will build in the coming weeks with the Main Street Lights tree lighting on Nov. 20, the Christmas Parade on Nov. 21 and sponsored by the Jaycees, then Thanksgiving and many celebrations for the Christmas season.

Small businesses throughout the city are preparing for the season and will be most appreciative of your support.

In new business, TJ Maxx grand opening will be on Nov. 22 at 8 AM, according to their website. Newberry will be the smallest county in South Carolina with this popular retailer.

Hillside Sausage has new owners as long-time staff Benji Bickley and Dennis Ballentine purchased the business. Benji says, “We are here to serve Newberry and create a great customer experience, while providing some of the best quality meats and sausages available.”

Prisma Health Urgent Care is open at 1410 Wilson Rd. after Prisma purchased Novant Health’s Urgent Care. At 900 Wilson Rd, Lowcountry Urgent Care is slated to open soon, both joining Newberry Health’s clinic on College Street for urgent care needs.

Newberry Health hospital was the host recently for two high-profile press conferences with Governor Henry McMaster and White House National Cybersecurity Director Sean Cairncross. The first conference announced crucial new grants to rural healthcare through the Rural Health Transformation Program, confirming that Newberry Health will receive over $9 million in funding. At the second press conference, White House officials announced a pilot program for rural hospitals to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure and hope to scale to a future national roll-out.

In city efforts, four new pickleball courts are open for play at the Newberry Recreation Complex at 1786 Glenn St. Extension, and the Miracle League Field for children and adults with disabilities is taking shape for its 2027 opening, part of the Capital Project Sales Tax. The county and city will hold a groundbreaking tomorrow at 11 AM for the new amphitheater, which will be behind the post office, is part of the CPST and is scheduled to open next summer.

Coming up Saturday, the Newberry Wolves football team will play for the SAC conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs, hosting Anderson University at 1 PM at Setzler Field. Coach Todd Knight’s Wolves won the conference championship in 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2025, the most titles of any school in the conference over those 10 seasons.

Finally, in my last update I mentioned local charities are in need of donations. Giving back is even more rewarding this year thanks to a change in the federal tax laws. Filers who take the standard deduction can deduct up to $1,000 for single filers, or up to $2,000 for married couples filing jointly, for cash donations to qualified charities. I read 90% of Americans take the standard deduction. Supporting our neighbors has always been a trait in Newberry—and now, the tax code makes it just a little bit easier to do exactly that.