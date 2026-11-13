2026 Midterm Election results

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A tumultuous election season wrapped up November 3, revealing sharp party divides, historic turnovers and a few predictable returns when the sun rose last Wednesday morning.

Statewide, the Palmetto State recorded a voter turnout of 59.68%. In Pickens County, that percentage was slightly lower, with 44,932 ballots cast out of 77,872 registered voters (57.7%), according to SC Votes.

Across the state, several races were closely watched, none more so than that for the South Carolina State Senate seat formerly belonging to Senator Lindsey Graham. His sister, Darline Graham (R), assumed the seat upon his death, and ran as an incumbent against pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews (D). Ultimately, Andrews secured the historic nomination, overturning 28 years of Republican leadership.

South Carolina’s governor and lieutenant governor positions were secured by Allan Wilson and Mike Reichenbach.

David Stumbo won state Attorney General.

South Carolina Secretary of State is Mark Hammond.

Curtis Loftis secured State Treasurer.

Voters selected Mike Burkhold as their Comptroller General and Ellen Weaver returns as the state’s Superintendent of Education.

Cody Simpson is the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

In Newberry County, results were as follows:

Probate Judge went to Kelly Bakes Nobles (D), who ran unopposed.

Tyler Johnson (R) took County Council District 3, Johnny Mack Scurry (D) took District 6 and Travis D Reeder (D) netted District 7. All ran unopposed.

Soil and Water District Commission had teo seats available they went to the only two names on the ballot: Mark Kiser and Toni Willingham Warren.

As far as School Board, Districts 2, 5 and 7 were up for grabs, going to Michael Bedenbaugh, Hugh Gray, and Connie Young Shannon, respectively — all unopposed on the ballot.

Over in Pomaria, Darryl Hentz ran unopposed for mayor, securing the seat. Town Council had a particularly tight race with Arkevious Chapman, Zack Hentz and Jimmy Wilson running for the two available seats. Wilson and Hentz got 33 votes a piece, with Champan securing 29.

Whitmire Town Council had three seats to fill and 10 candidates tossed in their hat. Maria Shields Dickerson landed 208 votes, followed by Jimmy D Brock with 201. Will Raines nabbed the last seat with 112.