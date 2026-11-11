Newberry to break ground on $4.8M Amphitheater

NEWBERRY — Newberry Opera House, Newberry County and the City of Newberry will break ground on the future Downtown Newberry Amphitheater and Pavilion on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. The 933-capacity venue, slated for completion by July 2027, will be located at 1327 Caldwell Street in the heart of historic downtown Newberry, S.C.

Community members are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony, which marks a significant new investment in Newberry’s broader commitment to expanding arts access to all, supporting downtown economic development and revitalization and defining the town as a distinctive arts destination in the Southeast.

New venue for growing arts scene

The $4.8-million project — funded primarily through Newberry County’s 2022 Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST), or the “Penny Sales Tax” — includes the redevelopment of a 3.17-acre plot of land at 1327 Caldwell Street (one block from Main Street) into the Downtown Newberry Amphitheater and Pavilion. Planned features include:

● 193-capacity amphitheater with a 2,487-square-foot stage, professional lighting and sound equipment, plus an outdoor pavilion with green space.

● 8,416-square-foot community center with kitchen and bar areas, accommodating up to 740 people.

● Flex space with ticketing booth and green room to support event operations.

The centrally located venue will host concerts, festivals and civic and community events, along with expanded performing arts programming presented by Newberry Opera House. General contractor M.B. Kahn Construction estimates the project will be completed in July 2027.

“This is an exciting next step in creating more opportunities for people to experience the arts and gather as a community in Newberry,” said Anne Pinckney Smith, Executive Director of Newberry Opera House. “The Opera House has helped make arts and culture part of our downtown’s identity for more than 25 years, and we look forward to continuing that work.”

“Newberry has always been a community that honors its history while investing in its future,” said Mayor Foster Senn of the City of Newberry. “The Downtown Newberry Amphitheater represents another important step in that journey. We’re creating more than a venue for concerts and events — we’re building a gathering place that strengthens our downtown, brings neighbors together, attracts visitors and creates new opportunities for local businesses. This investment reflects our commitment to making Newberry a place where people want to live, work and visit for generations to come.”

William Theodore “Ted” Luckadoo, Newberry County Administrator, said the project reflects the county’s investment in public spaces and community amenities. “Through the Penny Sales Tax, county voters identified projects that would make a lasting contribution to our community,” said Luckadoo. “We’re pleased to see this project moving into construction and look forward to the opportunities it will create for Newberry County.”

“Projects like this create new opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy downtown, and help us continue the exciting evolution of downtown Newberry,” said Jason Taylor, City Manager at the City of Newberry.

More evolution to come

Complementing the amphitheater project is another proposed expansion effort by Newberry Opera House: FORTE STAGES, a black-box theater and flex-use space proposed for the long-vacant Market Building at 1107 Harrington Street. The indoor space is envisioned to host arts gatherings, performances and community events during winter, like the local farmer’s market.

Newberry Opera House is leading a $5 million fundraising effort to advance the project, working alongside the City of Newberry and Newberry County on plans. If approved, the Opera House intends to fully fund the project’s development — building on the nonprofit theater’s legacy of helping to evolve Newberry into a destination for experiencing the arts.