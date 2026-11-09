Newberry College awarded nearly $500K for new initiative

NEWBERRY — Newberry College was awarded nearly $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program to launch Degree Plus, a new initiative designed to help students prepare for life after college. Degree Plus integrates academic experiences, industry-recognized certifications, employer connections, and personalized career support to help students build the skills and connections needed for success beyond graduation.

The award is part of a five-year federal grant expected to provide $1.7 million in total to support the initiative.

“Degree Plus represents an important investment in what a Newberry education has always been about: preparing students not only to earn a degree, but to build meaningful lives and successful careers,” said Dr. David Harpool, president of Newberry College. “By bringing together academic learning, career preparation, and credentials valued by employers, we can give our students even more ways to demonstrate what they know, what they can do, and the value they will bring to the workforce.”

Through Degree Plus, Newberry will expand career-readiness opportunities across academic majors. A key component of the initiative is providing access to industry-recognized certifications at no cost to students, allowing them to add valuable professional qualifications to their Newberry degrees without incurring additional expense. This investment is designed to help students graduate with both a degree and career-ready skills that strengthen their preparation for the workforce. The first credential opportunities are expected to be offered to seniors, with additional opportunities and eligibility information to be announced as the initiative develops.

Professional certification areas being explored include project management, sales, data analytics, information technology, health care, and artificial intelligence. Final credential offerings have not yet been determined and will be informed in part by input from employer partners and Newberry faculty.

The grant will also significantly expand the work of The Muller Center for Careers & Purpose by funding two full-time and one half-time position. The additional staffing will enable the Center to expand career coaching and programming, strengthen relationships with employers, and create more career connections and opportunities for students.

Tracy Powers, director of the Muller Center for Careers and Purpose, said the initiative will help students make clearer connections between their Newberry education and what comes next.

“Our students develop valuable skills throughout their Newberry experience, and Degree Plus gives us another way to help them recognize, strengthen, and communicate those skills to employers. By combining personalized career support, stronger employer connections, and opportunities to earn relevant certifications, we can help students graduate with even greater confidence in what they bring to the workplace.”

Degree Plus will also support expanded career-readiness tools and programs for career exploration, resume development, interview preparation, skill-building, and certification attainment. As part of the initiative, Newberry will develop an Employability Skills Framework that connects skills valued by employers to academic programs, career development experiences, and certification opportunities.

Faculty engagement will be an important part of developing the initiative. College representatives will meet with faculty groups to learn more about the career paths their students pursue, the skills students need to demonstrate, and certifications that could provide additional value within different fields. That feedback will help Newberry identify opportunities that can benefit students across the College’s academic programs.

“Ultimately, this is about adding value to the Newberry degree,” Harpool said. “Our students should leave Newberry able to articulate not just what they studied, but the skills they have developed and how they are prepared to contribute from day one. Degree Plus gives us another powerful way to deliver on that commitment.”

Learn more at https://www.newberry.edu/career-services