City Council establishes moratorium on data centers

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council approved second and final reading of an ordinance on Monday to establish a 150-day moratorium on data center development within the City of Newberry.

Motion to approve second reading was made by Councilperson David DuBose and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.

The ordinance provides the city with time to evaluate the potential impacts of data center development on utility infrastructure, environmental resources, and land-use compatibility.

The moratorium allows City Council and staff to study existing regulations and determine whether additional zoning requirements, development standards, or safeguards are necessary.

Mayor Foster Senn said that he’d heard from City Manager Jason Taylor that Newberry had received inquiries about data centers. The idea of a moratorium was suggested so that it could be studied and proper municipal standards could be put in place.

The ordinance lasts through late March, Senn said, and could be extended at that time if council chooses to do so.

Under new business, council approved a request to permit the Free Medical Clinic to conduct yard sales.

Senn said the Free Medical Clinic was looking to conduct yard sales to support its fundraising efforts and indicated certain grant opportunities require nonprofit applicants to demonstrate that they have conducted fundraising activities.

However, the city’s current code of ordinances prohibits yard sales on commercially zoned property.

Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David Force to grant the Free Medical Clinic to conduct yard sales on its property as an exception to the applicable city ordinance.

City Council will hold their next regular meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7 p.m.