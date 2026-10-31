We sat down with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews

NEWBERRY — It’s no secret that with the mid-term elections this Fall and their nomination-determining primaries merely a few weeks away, candidates for public office are campaigning all over their respective regions as we speak. On the heels of Newberry hosting a debate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination at the historic Newberry Opera House, Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews made a stop at Genesis Hub in Newberry to speak to its residents and find out what they want to see in their elected officials.

Andrews is a twenty-year pediatrician from the lowcountry who is running for the U.S. senate seat currently held by Senator Lindsay Graham. With Graham facing opposition in both his primary and in the general election, both elections are sure to be highly contested. Andrews spoke with the people of Newberry about her campaign, her history, and why she thinks she’s the right person for both the democratic nomination and to represent the people of South Carolina.

While speaking to the attendees of the event, she shared the fact that her three kids are her inspiration for this campaign and that they “are the reason that I’m brave enough to engage in politics in this political climate.” Andrews’ main talking points were that she wanted to work to fix our healthcare system with social security and medicaid and funding, to address the cost of living crisis, and to root out the corruption in Washington with term-limits and congressional stock trading bans. Andrews wanted to emphasize that she is not a career politician, but a public servant and a pragmatic problem solver that has vowed to take no corporate or PAC money in her campaign.

Andrews made specific mention that her hope was to unseat Graham, should he win the Republican nomination, referring to him as a “Warmonger.” This seems to reference Graham’s recent advocacy for continued conflict in the Middle East and his recent comment on Fox News where Graham stated “I’m going back to South Carolina, I am asking them to send their sons and daughters to the Mideast.” She follows up later with the statement that Graham “really epitomizes the downfall of the Republican Party.”

“He is now nothing more than a career, corrupt, cowardly politician who doesn’t stand for anything other than what will keep him in Donald Trump’s good graces or what he thinks will help him get re-elected,” she said. She went on to mention Graham’s past of greater bipartisanship and statesmanship saying, “If he was still that man, I would not be in this race.”

Andrews answered questions from the crowd after her speech where she expressed her support for funding of veterans programs, education, and that she is an advocate for women’s reproductive healthcare as well as LGBTQ+ peoples. The Newberry Observer sat down with her after the event and asked her a few more questions about her campaign and candidacy.

Q: In a largely conservatively represented state, what can you do to convince long-time republican voters who may be disillusioned with the Republican party to consider voting democrat?

A: I’m not a career politician. I wasn’t encouraged to run by the party, I’m not a party person. When I’m elected, I’ll fight for South Carolina. I’m not here to please the party bosses, I’m a serious and pragmatic person and I see politics as a path to solving the problem that my patients and their families face, not because I have political aspirations. My own dad, who’s a South Carolina voter, would consider himself a center-right voter, a John McCain, Mitt Romney Republican and we’ve had many conversations over the years as he’s watched his party get more and more extreme. He recognizes that his party doesn’t represent his views and it’s not aligned with his values anymore. What I say to folks who have never voted Democrat or who usually vote Republican is: I’m not asking you to leave your party, your party left you. They’re over on the extreme far-right and the only way to get them back is for them to lose while they’re on the far-right and as soon as they lose, they’ll find their way back to the center and that’s what we all need. We need a healthy two-party system. We need to get back to that spirit of bipartisanship so we can all work together and I’ll work with anyone in D.C who’s willing to help me solve the problems of my constituents.

Q: You have advocated for term limits, as has Tim Scott who has recently walked back that statement and elected to run for a third term. What would you say to people who might feel like you’ll do the same with your promise?

A: It’s easy to make promises but harder to keep promises. If I could be bought, I wouldn’t be a pediatrician. I’m not in this to seek power or build power. I think 12 years in the U.S Senate is going to be plenty of time for me. I have a career that I love and I want to get back to it. I wouldn’t be sacrificing all of this time away from my children in such a critical period of their childhood to go up there and be bought or break my promises to South Carolina voters. My term limit promise actually holds value, unlike Tim Scott’s and unlike Lindsey Graham’s who also campaigned on term limits.

Q: If you were to win the primary and be elected to the U.S. Senate for South Carolina, what is your day-one piece of legislation?

A: At the beginning of this race, I would have said passing an expanded, permanent, fully-refundable child tax credit. That is the most effective, efficient way to lift millions of American children and families out of poverty. When we had that credit during COVID, that’s exactly what it did. It was a huge win for American children and their families and there’s no reason we shouldn’t have broad, bipartisan support for that piece of legislation. That’s still my number one priority but as we are witnessing the norms of our democracy crumbling every single day, there’s so much more we need to do to protect our democracy, to root out that corruption, and to increase our democracy’s resilience. That includes things like passing term limits and banning congressional members from trading stock. I’m deeply concerned about these medicaid budget cuts that are coming and I believe that if Democrats win in November that there’s things we can do to stop this impending disaster for South Carolina’s healthcare system.

Q: You spoke about crumbling democracy. I am recently a father and have also been kind of plagued by concern about bringing a kid into a world that I felt was in distress.What would you say to people who, in the blitz of craziness from our media and political landscape, what may be a symbol of hope for Newberry County readers?

A: As a mom of three school-aged children, I feel deeply that I don’t have the luxury of losing my sense of hope about the future of South Carolina and the future of America and this world. That’s what drives me to do this work, even when it’s incredibly hard to fight these fights here in South Carolina. We are in this fight for future generations of Americans, for our kids and our grandchildren. They deserve better than us passing down a degrading democracy, a climate on the brink of crisis, a gun violence public health crisis, a healthcare system on the brink of collapse, a public education system that’s crumbling. South Carolinian children deserve so much better. That includes your child, and my children. I got off the sidelines shortly after the Donald Trump election in 2016. My youngest daughter was born six days before that. When I watched him defeat Hilary Clinton and I was holding my beautiful baby girl in my arms, I had a very visceral mama-bear response and I understood in that moment that I was going to do all kinds of things I never planned to do to fight for my children, their future, and the futures of all 73 million children in this country. There are many reasons to feel hopeful for the future in this country but, more importantly, we cannot afford to lose a sense of hope and optimism about this country.

Andrews will be on the ballot against Brandon P Brown and Kyle Freeman for the Democratic primary nomination on June 9.