One, two, or three scoops!

PROSPERITY — A new business has opened in Prosperity. Jamie and Jeffery Antley opened Bailey’s ice cream, pastry, sweets, and sandwich shop at 205 S. Main Street on August 25.

Jamie says, “Some people may remember us from Chapin where we had a ice cream and bake shop. We lost our lease and decided to buy our own building and move to Prosperity.” They were noted for their cakes in Chapin.

They serve 28 flavors of Hershey’s premium ice cream, which is not associated with the Hershey chocolate company. The Hershey ice cream company is originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It was started by the Hershey family in late 1800s. It is made locally from area diary products, and other local suppliers.

Bailey’s also has milk shakes and sundaes along with two house favorites. You can get a special cookie or brownie sundae. Or get something custom made for you. Several flavors are gluten free. And by the way, you have to be certified to scoop ice cream.

They also serve a variety of pastries and sweets from family recipes. You can get cakes by the whole cake, or by the slice. They have cup cakes that are so nice looking you don’t want to eat them.

“Along with all the pastries and sweets you will find a delicious selection of custom made sandwiches,” said Jamie. “One of the favorites is homemade chicken salad on a croissant.”

Homemade soup is coming soon. They also provide catering trays for your event.

The decor of the shop is 50’s style with plastic tables and chairs, just like you would expect from a vintage ice cream shop. There also is outside dining in the back of the store, and benches on the sidewalk.

You can find them on Facebook and Instagram. Store hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday.