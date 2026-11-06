PROSPERITY — Another widely successful Halloween Trunk or Treat happened in Prosperity Town Square on Saturday night.

Prosperity Town Manager Karen Livingston was right when she said, “You can expect between 1,500 and 2,000 people based on previous events.”

She was using the number of people who attend Grace Lutheran and Whitman Church’s events as well. All three events were close enough that participants were able to rotate between them — maximizing their candy haul.

Many of the retail stores also stayed open to become more involved. “Trunkers” with the best of inventory plans ran out of treats. There were about 20 cars at the Prosperity event.

Every costume imaginable could be seen on children and adults alike. Spiderman was very poplar, as were the blow-up costumes. In some cases, whole families even had themes to their costumes!

There was a DJ playing Halloween music that filled the spirits of the trick of treaters as they lined up to get some treats. The local children’s book store was giving out books.

It is interesting to note how the persona of people changes when they get into a Halloween costume … especially the kids. They become Spider Man and the girls become princesses with their elegant dresses. The adults are a whole other story — especially the ones in funny costumes.

Plan to participate next year. It’s good fun, you will meet some new people, and bring home a bag of candy.