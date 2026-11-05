Veterans Day Parade is this Saturday

NEWBERRY – One of Newberry’s most patriotic traditions, the Veterans Day Parade, returns this Saturday, November 7.

“The Veterans Day Parade is special to Newberry because of the dedication of the person who started it all, Ms. Georgia Suber,” said Eugene Wilson, Commander of American Legion Post 219. “We were able to have the first parade in the early 2000s, with a lot of hard work and help from local businesses, churches and schools. The parade also brought together the two posts, Post 219 and Post 24.”

This year’s parade, a few days prior to Veterans Day, will take place at 10 a.m., with lineup beginning at 9 a.m.; this is roughly around the time the streets will close as well. The parade will take place on Main Street, beginning at Calhoun Street and ending at Nance Street.

The parade is planned thanks to a committee made up of government officials, the local American Legion posts, and Newberry County Veterans Affairs. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, the parade will have about 70 entries this year, they said.

Mayor Foster Senn provided a sample of what onlookers can expect in the parade this year, including: American Legion Post 219 and 24 from Newberry, Post 193 from Chapin, Post 56 from Clinton, American Heritage Foundation with 10 military vehicles, S.C. National Guard, veterans riding and walking, JROTC from Newberry High and Mid-Carolina High schools, Quilt of Valor, Samsung, Scouts and Girl Scouts, Moose Lodge, motorcycles and corvettes, Civil Air Patrol, elected officials, Daughters of the American Revolution, Newberry College and high school bands combined, Newberry County Veteran Affairs, Vietnam Veterans of America, Newberry Fire Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department.

“Many veterans will ride in the parade, from the Korean War to today. Representatives of the SCNG 117th Engineer Brigade will be in the parade; they just returned from a deployment to the Middle East,” Senn said.

This year’s grand marshal will be James D. Lyles, a veteran with 20 years of service, in both the Army and Navy.

“He comes from a military family and had an honorable discharge after being injured in Vietnam,” Wilson said.

Another treat of the parade will be the combination of all the school bands. Senn said they will form a large marching band and play patriotic music. Immediately after the parade, the combined marching band will play a couple of numbers in Memorial Park.

After the parade, Samsung will once again be providing a meal to veterans. This will take place at 1856 Wilson Road, Newberry, and a meal for two will be provided to each vehicle. According to the Samsung South Carolina Facebook page, there will also be live music, outdoor seating and community fellowship. Meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“We are greatly appreciative of Samsung for doing this every year and sponsoring this meal,” said Harry Bird, commander of Post 24.

Bird said both the parade and the meal afterwards gives Newberry a chance to come together and offer a heartfelt thank you to the men and women who served.

“Veterans are our neighbors, friends and family, and we want to let them know how much they mean to this community, not just on Veterans Day, but every day,” Bird said.

Wilson echoed these sentiments and said it is a time for all veterans to be recognized.

“A special thanks to both Posts and our local businesses for their support, and Samsung for all they do for our veterans,” he said.

For those looking to watch the parade, note that Main Street will be closed. Parking is available in the city parking lots off Main.