Dancing Wheels brings ‘arts for all’ mission to stage

NEWBERRY — Nonprofit theater Newberry Opera House will showcase its “arts for all” mission when it brings “Dancing Wheels” to its historic stage on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at 6 p.m. in historic Newberry.

“Dancing Wheels” performance

A professional physically integrated dance company, Dancing Wheels Company travels the globe to showcase its renowned professional ensemble of stand-up and sit-down (wheelchair) dancers in costumed and choreographed stage performances, educational showcases, and more — reaching more than 6.5 million people worldwide since its inception.

The company was founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 1980 by Mary Verdi-Fletcher, the first professional wheelchair dancer in the U.S. Born with spina bifida, Mary’s vision was to offer other dancers with disabilities full and equal access to the world of dance.

“The Dancing Wheels Company is privileged to collaborate with Newberry Opera House to bring our inclusive and inspiring dance works and powerful message of true access for all,” said Mary Verdi-Fletcher, Founding Artistic Director of the Dancing Wheels Company & School. “We applaud them for their foresight and passion to expose audiences of all ages and abilities.”

“Budgets are tight as a nonprofit theater, but Dancing Wheels Company worked with us to adapt their show to fit our stage, and it will be worth every minute of planning,” said Anne Pinckney Smith, Executive Director of Newberry Opera House.

“Dancing Wheels” is part of the Opera House’s Newberry Arts for All (NAFA) Dufford Cultural Diversity Program, funded and named after late local leader Dr. William E. Dufford. The program presents several diversity-focused performances and educational events each year to theatergoers and students from Newberry County elementary schools with the goal of fostering diversity, inclusion, and cultural appreciation within our community.

Inclusivity & accessibility

Newberry Opera House’s commitment to inclusivity expands to its physical space, too. After a 2023 audit of the circa-1881 theater with state agency South Carolina Arts Commission and 1 disability-led nonprofit Able South Carolina, the Opera House committed to a $1.8 million overall theater refresh, with a specific dedication to enhancing ADA compliance.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to see themselves represented in the arts and to experience the connection that happens when people come together around a performance,” said Smith. “Bringing ‘Dancing Wheels’ to Newberry is another step toward making sure everyone feels seen, heard, and welcome in this space.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome ‘Dancing Wheels’ to South Carolina,” said Kimberly LaJoie Tissot, President & CEO of Able South Carolina. “Their work challenges outdated ideas about who belongs on a stage and what artistic excellence looks like. Seeing disabled artists represented as professional artists and leaders is incredibly powerful, and we can’t wait for South Carolina audiences to experience ‘Dancing Wheels.’”

Tickets & support

Tickets for “Dancing Wheels” on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, 6 p.m., are available online at NewberryOperaHouse.com, by phone at (803) 276-6264, or at the theater’s box office at 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, S.C. (Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.).

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, Newberry Opera House relies on ticket sales and community support to provide inclusive programming and educational opportunities.

“Every ticket does more than you think,” said Smith.