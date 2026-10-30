Genesis Hub puts artists on display

NEWBERRY – Genesis Hub (1110 Main Street, Newberry) is giving local artists an opportunity to display their works to help not only highlight their art, but start conversations.

Claire Wooten, a barista at Genesis, worked to get these art installations started, or rather restarted.

“Years past, we had someone in town that was doing something very similar, but they were using their own system and other businesses were involved,” she said. “However, as of recently, that kind of died down and nothing was really happening.”

While she was crafting drinks, Wooten said she kept looking at the space and wishing for there to be something more. She then took the initiative and started reaching out to local artists, and everyone said the same thing: they missed having the ability to display their art at Genesis.

“Once I started getting a good response from the artists, I started putting their art up and the customers started responding positively, as well. They have told us how much they liked the art being back up on the walls,” Wooten said.

One of those local artists is Carol Ezell-Gilson, who said the opportunity from Genesis is a great way to show her artwork to the local community.

“Genesis is a hub for locals and draws visitors, as well. It is a welcoming place and a nice spot to hang art. I got positive feedback on my work, which is always appreciated,” she said.

To help gather information from local artists, Wooten has a forms link they can fill out. This allows her and other staff members to see the information in one spot, and create a calendar for which artists will be on display and when.

“We have had about 10 artists use that forms app, I have about 20 that have voiced interests as well,” Wooten said.

One important piece of information that Wooten needs from the artists is if their work is just for display, or if they are also for sale. There is no cost for artists to display their pieces; if they are selling there is just a 30% commission fee, which is a basic gallery agreement.

As for Wooten’s favorite part of these art installations, she said it is seeing the customers sit and have something to discuss and admire while visiting Genesis.

“Customers will come and ask questions about the artists. I get to give out business cards and give other information on the artists,” Wooten said.

She added that she also likes that it gives customers something to look forward to when they come in.

The current artist on display is Ricardo Ramirez (Octopus Ink), who said when a business or public venue has any form of an art gallery, he will look at all of it.

“Nine times out of 10, a piece will spark an idea or inspire me. I want to be able to do what other artists have done for me,” he said.

Ramirez also stressed the importance of physical, tangible art, as he said it is becoming less common.

“I think there is something important about seeing art in person, not through a screen. There are subtle details that you miss, and the fact that it is physically there and present makes that art seem more real,” he said.

Ramirez further explained that there is something special about seeing your art displayed on a wall and realizing that others can appreciate it.

There are so many talented artists in our town, but sometimes we can be a little shy about sharing our work,” he said.”It is a confidence boost you might never get from keeping your work at home. Art inspires art, and by putting your work out there, you never know who you might encourage or inspire along the way. This is a great opportunity for local artists to share art.”

If you are an artist interested in displaying their work at Genesis Hub, you can use this link to fill out your information for Genesis: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbqQIK1w8DXYEwsxZ78iwLOoShYPNaU_3fSfSBPZl2GSMecw/viewform.