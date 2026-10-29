Three teens arrested in shooting incident

NEWBERRY – Three subjects from Saluda County have been charged in connection with the block party shooting incident occurring on Wise Street on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Jakevion Tykel Lott, 19, is charged with six counts of Assault and Battery High and Aggravated Nature; four counts of Discharging a Firearm Into a Dwelling; Breach of Peace High and Aggravated; Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and 2cts of Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle.

Jamyous Ja’Veon Brooks, 17, is charged with six counts of Assault and Battery High and Aggravated Nature; four counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling; Breach of Peace High and Aggravated; Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and 2cts of Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle.

Victavis Marquez Ja’Quan Gaines, 19, is charged with Breach of Peace High and Aggravated Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

Early morning on October 17, officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call at a block party on Wise Street near Holloway Street, where four victims were injured. Those injured were transported to Newberry Health and Prisma Health for medical treatment.

“These three individuals came to our city, our community and contributed to this senseless act of violence that put the lives of an entire community in danger,” said Police Chief Kevin Goodman. “This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Goodman said the Wise Street community, as well as the entire city, has a right to feel safe and live in peace.

“Anyone that contributes to disrupting that peace and sense of safety will be identified and held accountable,” Goodman said.

Goodman thanked SLED investigators, the investigators with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Robinson and his staff at the Saluda City Police Department for assisting them with locating and arresting these subjects.

This investigation is still in the early stages, with more arrests likely to come. Newberry Police Department investigators continue to work diligently, combing through hours of video surveillance to identify those responsible for this senseless act of violence, Goodman said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newberry City Police Department at 803-321-1010. All information is appreciated.